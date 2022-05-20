ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Athlete Spotlight: Jacob Whitby

By David Mendoza
 5 days ago
Heading into his senior year, CSU Bakersfield thrower Jacob Whitby sits down to talk about this current season and the goals he has for himself. Whitby is a criminal justice major with a minor in communications and plans to use his degree to become a police officer. When asked who motivated...

Commencement unrestricted by COVID-19

CSU Bakersfield will celebrate 1,639 students who will be obtaining their degrees this semester. May 20 will be the graduation ceremony for all four academic schools starting at 6 p.m., while May 21 will be split into two events. At 8 a.m., the School of Social Sciences and Education will have their ceremony, and at 6 p.m., the Schools of Business and Public Administration;, Arts and Humanities;, and Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering will have their event. All these ceremonies will take place at the CSUB main soccer field, explained Jennifer Self, public information officer at CSUB.
Runner Nights Reveal Returns In-Person

Yesterday, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, CSU Bakersfield announced the performing artist for the annual Runner Nights concert on the Student Union patio between 12-1 p.m. The reveal consisted of games, food, and music provided by Campus Programming prior, during and after the actual reveal. Dr. Wallace, the vice president of...
Substitute Teachers Struggle in the Classroom

Schools have been feeling the pain of teacher and substitute teacher shortages since the beginning of the pandemic. Substitutes are being called upon with little to no training to fill in for teachers who do not want to go back to the classroom, or who need to take time off if they are feeling sick. To retaliate against this shortage, states are lightening the requirements needed to substitute teach, or even officially teach in the classroom. Here in Bakersfield, a substitute applicant can become an emergency substitute teacher by passing a background check, a tuberculosis and general health screening, completing a sexual harassment and mandated reporter training course, and turning in an official transcript from their school. They then must either fulfill a basic skills requirement through completing college courses for math, reading, and writing, or pass the California Basic Educational Skills Test. Substitute teachers would also have to apply to receive their California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which they would do after passing the background fingerprint check.
