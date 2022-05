Your browser does not support the audio element. An elementary school in Prineville doesn’t have its own school library and had been sending students to the local public library to check out books and learn how to use the library as a resource. As first reported by the Bend Bulletin, the school district decided to end the practice recently after some parents brought up concerns about books their children brought home that discuss race, gender and puberty. The district declined our request to come on “Think Out Loud.” Crook County Library Director April Witteveen will join us.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO