ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sephora Chief Reimagines Prestige Beauty’s Future

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GN9yw_0fkktTuM00

Click here to read the full article.

Sephora chief executive officer Martin Brok is redefining the future of prestige beauty .

The former Starbucks executive’s first exposure to Sephora , which he joined in September 2020, came while working at Nike. That was at a time when the company was shifting from a wholesale to a direct-to-consumer-driven model, with sharp points in the digital space.

More from WWD

“[Sephora] became a reference point for us,” Brok said during the WWD Beauty CEO Summit’s opening keynote speech, in a conversation with Jenny B. Fine, executive editor, beauty, WWD and Beauty Inc.

He drew parallels between the coffee and cosmetics industries — especially “the vibrancy of the markets.”

“What’s impressed me about beauty is how quickly it’s actually changing,” Brok said. “The pandemic — absolutely — only accelerated it.”

One month after Brok started at Sephora, France went into a serous lockdown. “That was pretty difficult,” he said. “But the good news is what the pandemic has brought about is really a change in the industry as a whole.”

That involves a shift in how the consumer perceives beauty and well-being — exercise, nutrition and sleep included.

“It’s all linked together,” Brok said. “The consumer used to treat those as different compartments. And on top of that, the landscape continues to change.”

It’s at a quicker pace than before. “So the need for us to stay connected to that quickly evolving consumer sentiment and expectation is really paramount,” he said.

One key goal is to know the consumer better than she knows herself. That means digging into what’s key. “What she loves, where and how she wants to engage is more important than ever before,” Brok said.

As the competition in the beauty retail and brand scene intensifies, Sephora executives have mined what’s at its core. They spent time with the retailer’s founder Dominique Mandonnaud, a meeting Brok called “super inspiring, but also good validation.”

Some Sephora “superpowers” have been identified. One is its products, which are ultimately why a consumer goes to shop at the store. “And she comes to us with an expectation that we curate on her behalf, and that’s really important,” said Brok, who described the beauty space as “quite overwhelming.”

Sephora’s second superpower is its omnichannel approach. Consumers today expect a seamlessness to transacting — on every channel.

“No matter where they are, they want the same experience,” he said. “It usually starts on a phone and, in the best case, ends on the phone. We are the world’s largest, and quite frankly, only omnichannel prestige [beauty] player.”

Sephora’s third superpower is community, which continues to play an increasingly vital role. The retailer operates across 36 countries and has built a fanbase of 165 million consumers. On a daily basis, Sephora engages 6 million consumers both in store and online.

“You need to understand the community on an individual and personalized basis,” Brok said. “Sephora is a company with an incredible track record of innovating continuously and disrupting along the way.

“Our opportunity now is to take the innovation that is coming from across the globe — whether it’s home chat, same-day delivery, how we drive the personalization engine, the next evolution of the store experience, omnichannel services — and literally integrating those so that we leverage the power of the three regions that we operate in, let them be the drivers of the innovation and then scale across the board,” he said. “The opportunity for us now is to be able to do that faster.”

Consumers don’t see three different Sephora brands, in North America, Europe and Asia. “It’s one brand across the globe,” he said. “What happens in one part of the world, in a nanosecond, is communicated in another part of the world. So making that happen, and ensuring that we are delivering the same experience across the globe, the same drivers to grow, this is absolutely paramount.”

So is a seamless consumer experience that ingrates the physical and virtual spaces. An app, for instance, doesn’t just play a role on the phone, but in store, too. A consumer in a brick-and-retail environment might be researching and choosing products through the app then picking them up and paying for them offline.

“The role of the app for the consumer is becoming more important,” Brok said. “The good news is we know for a fact that when they’re on the app, the conversion is significantly higher and, in most cases, the average basket [is], as well.

“We also have an opportunity [to bring] the Sephora magic into a digital space,” he continued, characterizing the digital space as having been unidimensional, competing on price and convenience — a “no win” situation — in the past.

Sephora has brought its beauty advisors online. “We see some incredible results,” said Brok, who added: “But I want to just underline the fact that the role of the store is not going away.”

He underlined consumers’ return to brick-and-mortar at an unprecedented pace and that the role of stores is evolving.

“What we need to do is ensure that we figure out how to seamlessly integrate, but also compliment, the experience,” said Brok, who said the richness and texture of in-store experiences are key.

One way to augment them is through services — paid services and diagnostic tools, such as color, skin and ultimately hair analysis — allowing Sephora to get to know consumers better “so that we can engage and build a relationship that is deeper and more profound than ever before,” Brok said. There will be more of these to come.

Product newness and differentiation, in part through exclusivity, also continue to be important.

“Clearly there are brands that are not exclusive to us,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that our relationship can’t be mutually beneficial in the sense that there’s an opportunity to do unique things within the Sephora space that allows us to create value, excitement and experiences for the consumer. That’s our collective opportunity, whether you’re exclusive or not. That is ultimately what the consumer is looking for.”

With the convergence of traditional beauty, wellness and self care, the definition of “beauty” grows into something much more holistic, according to Brok.

“It is truly about well-being,” he said. “We collectively have an opportunity to start to think about what that actually looks like.”

It’ll start small at first, like the hair care category, which five years ago was minuscule in prestige beauty.

“It’s absolutely explosive,” Brok said. “Watch this space.”

FOR MORE, SEE:

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson’s Skin Care Brand ‘The Outset’ Enters Sephora

Hanni Launches as Sephora’s First Razor Partner

Hair Care Searches Soar at Sephora, Ulta

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Independent Perfumer Henry Jacques Opens Paris Flagship, Eyes U.S. Expansion

Click here to read the full article. BUZZY LOCATION: It didn’t take more than the warm spring sun for independent perfume label Henry Jacques to attract the first visitors of its new Paris flagship — bees. Located at a building at the very beginning of Avenue Montaigne, the two-level boutique that opened in May features a small garden at the front, a rarity even in this tony neighborhood.More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsInside the New Bulgari Hotel in Paris But human visitors will be just as drawn to the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kohl’s Doubles Down on Store Experience

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is reinvesting in its four-wall footprint and trying to modernize it. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer is accelerating the opening of smaller store formats that have successfully been piloted; introducing what it calls “zones” for diverse, female-owned and emerging brands; testing self-serve return drop-offs; testing self-checkout, and reflowing key active and casual brands such as Calvin Klein, Draper James RSVP and Under Armour, in proximity to the in-store Sephora shops for better exposure.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomThe Trend: Spring's FloralsThey Are Wearing: Frieze Art Fair New York The company...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WWD

True Religion Inks Licensing Deal With Concept One Accessories, Capelli/Ballet

Click here to read the full article. True Religion inked a licensing deal with the GMA Group’s Concept One Accessories and Capelli/Ballet for the brand to appear on men’s, women’s and children’s cold-weather accessories as well as on jewelry, fashion headwear and women’s handbags, among other product categories. “Designs will continue to pay homage to the brand’s core branding elements such as its horseshoe and Buddha logos,” the company said, adding that Zihaad Wells, the company’s creative director, will lead the design and agreement’s creative execution.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Photos of Hill House Home's Mermaid...
BUSINESS
WWD

Emily Weiss Steps Down as Glossier CEO

Click here to read the full article. Emily Weiss is stepping down as Glossier’s chief executive officer. According to a blog post Weiss penned on Glossier’s website, chief commercial officer Kyle Leahy will take the top slot, effective immediately. Weiss will stay on as executive chairwoman.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the shift, but declined to comment further. “I will always be Glossier’s founder. But a CEO is the champion that a company looks to, to lead it into tomorrow,” the post read. “From...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
WWD

The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Memorial Day is one of our favorite holidays of the entire year. And really, what’s not to like? We get a day off of work, it’s reliably warmer than it was weeks prior and most of all, it’s the unofficial start to summer. Although this year, Memorial Day is coming at us later than usual, landing on May 30, but we’re just as happy as ever to celebrate it, and not just because...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Eye

Fashion brands are taking notice of Gray, who counts 9.9 million fans on TikTok, 5.1 million followers on…. Cannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière. Fashion is "trying to create beauty out of emptiness, out of potential," reflects the actress. By.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Brands#Beauty Store#Prestige#The Beauty Transformation#Beauty Inc
WWD

Rael Closes $35 Million Series B

Click here to read the full article. Rael, the feminine care brand based on Korean technology, has closed a $35 million series B funding round. Colopl Next led the round and Signite Partners also contributed.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The brand initially started focusing on feminine care and sexual wellness, but has expanded into adjacent categories covering skin care and body care. “We want to take women through the entire hormonal cycle for four weeks,” said Yanghee Paik, cofounder and chief executive officer of Rael. Paik said the brand...
BUSINESS
WWD

L’Oréal Invests in Japanese Personalized Beauty Start-up

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal’s venture capital fund has taken a minority stake in Sparty Inc., a Japanese beauty start-up focused on personalized beauty. It is the first time that the fund, called Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development, or BOLD, has invested in a Japanese concern.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas19 Indie Skin Care Launches This FallL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 Personalization is one of the hottest trends today, as consumers seek to celebrate their individual beauty. Tokyo-based Sparty has built a direct-to-consumer business model based on personalized beauty. Its brands include Medulla hair care...
BUSINESS
WWD

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Click here to read the full article. As traditional glossy print magazines continue to struggle, there seems to be no end to how execs will try to diversify their businesses to make up for tumbling advertising revenues. There have been lipsticks, perfumes, furniture, wine, fashion collaborations, subscriptions boxes, coffee — and let’s not forget the trusty branded tote bag.More from WWDCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover CampaignInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent Network But until now, there hasn’t been a hotel. Cue Lagardère Group, the Paris-based company behind the Elle brand, which is planning on opening an Elle-branded boutique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Business

J. Crew says its latest swim collection is more sustainable and size-inclusive than it's ever been. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Tim Baxter spoke with WWD about the retailer's top-line gains...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WWD

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Lavish Wedding in Portofino

Click here to read the full article. It seems the third time’s the charm for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The couple had a lavish outdoor wedding held at a villa in Portofino, Italy, over the weekend, with multiday festivities, celebrity performances and 50 of their closest family and friends.More from WWDStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars The celebration reportedly kicked off with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday night. The next day, guests visited the Abbey...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

YSL’s Marrakech on Show, Balenciaga’s Tracksuit Boost, a Buzzy Shop Opening

Click here to read the full article. ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: Yves Saint Laurent’s longstanding relationship with Morocco will be the subject of an exhibition opening in Portugal next month. The late couturier first visited Marrakech in 1966 and bought a house there, subsequently sketching many of his collections there. “The city opened my eyes to color,” he once said. The “Love” exhibition at the Palace of the Dukes of Cadaval in Évora, running from June 5 to Oct. 31, will be divided into three chapters.More from WWDBalenciaga Resort 2023Cannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonEmma...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Amazon Style Opens Its Very First Store Powered by Technology

Click here to read the full article. LOS ANGELES — The new Amazon Style store, the first brick-and-mortar apparel outpost for the behemoth online shopping company based in Seattle, looks like every other clothing store in a mall. It has racks of men’s and women’s clothing and shelves of shoes, jewelry and beauty products. The only thing that makes this 30,000-square-foot store different from others is one element: technology.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi The first Amazon Style store, which opened Wednesday at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Could Peer-to-Peer Returns Be the Answer to Fashion’s Returns Problem?

Click here to read the full article. Zara canceling its free return policy made headlines, but wasteful returns are a perpetual problem in retail that can’t be remedied by any one retailer. However, the customer may have a workable solution: peer-to-peer returns. Peer-to-peer return models connect returned product with shoppers still hoping to score something they missed, and aim to curtail waste.More from WWDStitch Fix MenThe Public Theater's Annual Gala on the GreenCannes Film Festival: Emilia Schüle, Matthew Postlethwaite Attend Ralph Lauren Lunch In the U.K. alone, returns cost retailers roughly 7 billion pounds annually. According to shipping provider Pitney Bowes’ BoxPoll...
RETAIL
WWD

How Heritage Brand Luisa Spagnoli Is Courting Younger Consumers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — With a history of more than nine decades, Luisa Spagnoli knows a thing or two about women’s evolving fashion needs. Starting a few seasons back, the Umbria-based, family-run business has been carving out a revamped image, more in tune with the times and catering to a younger generation of dynamic and digitally savvy clients.More from WWDMarchesa Notte Exclusive Capsule for Rent the RunwayLooks from Dolls Kill's Line Poster GrlInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF Clubhouse Since last September, the brand has presented its collections with runway shows during Milan Fashion Week and Nicoletta Spagnoli, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Edgewell Unveils New Skin Care Brand

Click here to read the full article. Edgewell Personal Care, the makers of Jack Black, are going all-in on skin. The conglomerate is launching a new line called Fieldtrip on June 6. The brand, a genderless bet on Millennial and Gen Z consumers, is debuting seven products for face, ranging from cleansers and moisturizers to masks and shaving products. Prices range from $13 to $21.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Fieldtrip marks Edgewell’s first skin care brand ever developed in-house, a decision based on extensive research on younger consumers....
SKIN CARE
WWD

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Sails to Qingdao From Shenzhen

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton is continuing with its “Louis Vuitton &” exhibition in China despite pockets of COVID-19 outbreaks putting many cities on high alert. Running until July 1 and admission free, the latest chapter is being hosted at Qingdao’s Olympic Sailing Center, which was built for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Boats with the event’s logo were docked by the northeastern city’s coastline to commemorate the opening of the exhibition last Friday.More from WWDCannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative Approach

Click here to read the full article. Shekar Natarajan’s logistical revolution at Quiet Platforms is gathering steam, bringing sports-focused merchant Fanatics on board as it takes on the shipping giants with a new approach. Quiet, which is a subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., will help Fanatics serve up same-day and next-day delivery to consumers. More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon The logistics company uses a collaborative model, pooling the orders of brands that use its platform to...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy