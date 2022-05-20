ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cancer drug developer Zymeworks rejects All Blue Capital's $773 mln bid

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

May 20 (Reuters) - Zymeworks Inc said on Friday its board had rejected investment firm All Blue Capital’s $773 million acquisition bid, saying it undervalued the cancer therapy developer.

“It would not be appropriate to enter into discussions in response to the current proposal at a price of $10.50 per share,” Zymeworks said in a statement. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Covetrus to go private in $4 bln deal with CD&R, TPG Capital

(Adds details on deal, background on Covetrus) May 25 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital in a deal valuing the animal-health focused software maker at $4 billion. Investors of Covetrus, whose software is used by...
PETS
Reuters

In rare decision, cannabis investor must pay $2 mln in defense fees - Del. judge

(Reuters) - It is not easy to irk a Delaware Chancery Court judge so thoroughly that she will order you to pay the other side’s legal fees and costs. The default rule in Chancery Court litigation, as in most cases in the U.S., is that litigants pay their own way, win or lose. Delaware has developed an exception that shifts fees to losers who have litigated in bad faith, but the bar is exceedingly high.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Mln#All Blue Capital
Reuters

Citi in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico for license - Bloomberg Law

May 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is weighing a deal to buy Deutsche Bank AG's Mexican bank for license, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/3lGT9f4) Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Niket...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 26 (Reuters) - North Korean state media said more than 105,500 new people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but reported no new deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
WORLD
Reuters

China's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s Lenovo Group posted a 6.8% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, its slowest growth in six quarters, as people shopped for fewer of its personal computers after months of strong pandemic demand. Revenue rose to $16.694 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Canada customer data firm Telus makes $830 mln play for Australia's Appen

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian data analytics software maker Telus International (TIXT.TO) made a A$1.2 billion ($830 million) buyout approach for Australian rival Appen Ltd (APX.AX), the target company said on Thursday, sending its shares soaring. A deal, if successful, would help build the Canadian firm's offering at a time...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore said it will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the mining and trading company following corruption allegations. The London-listed company said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Banks, tech push Australian shares higher; Appen soars on buyout offer

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by gains in banking and tech stocks, while artificial intelligence company Appen soared after saying it had received a buyout offer from Canada’s Telus International. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,161.00 by 0047 GMT after a...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise; won flat after BOK hikes rate as widely expected

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, while the won traded flat after the central bank hiked rates in a widely expected move. The benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.87 points, or 0.72%, to 2,636.09 as of 0118 GMT. ** Dip buying continued just as on the Wall Street overnight, while the central bank's rate hike, already anticipated and in line with consensus, did not have much impact, said Samsung Securities analyst Seo Jung-hun. ** The Bank of Korea hiked interest rates for a second consecutive meeting to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs, and further raised its projections for prices to rise to their highest since 2008. ** Focus is now on the central bank Governor Rhee Chang-yong's press conference starting at 0210 GMT. ** The U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of May 3-4 policy meeting showed on Wednesday that all participants backed a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.45%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.46%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.82%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 43.3 billion won ($34.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted little changed at 1,264.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 105.60. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 2.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.203%. ($1 = 1,264.8300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, China's yuan leads losses

May 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 127.340 127.31 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3747 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.522 29.556 +0.12 Korean won 1266.700 1264.6 -0.17 Baht 34.315 34.255 -0.17 Peso 52.380 52.41 +0.06 Rupee 77.525 77.525 0.00 Ringgit 4.395 4.393 -0.05 Yuan 6.713 6.694 -0.28 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 127.340 115.08 -9.63 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3490 -1.90 Taiwan dlr 29.522 27.676 -6.25 Korean won 1266.700 1188.60 -6.17 Baht 34.315 33.39 -2.70 Peso 52.380 50.99 -2.65 Rupiah 14630.000 14250 -2.60 Rupee 77.525 74.33 -4.12 Ringgit 4.395 4.1640 -5.26 Yuan 6.713 6.3550 -5.33 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices muted as Fed minutes fail to surprise

May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday, restrained by rising Treasury yields, after its appeal was somewhat restored by minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meet that showed the central bank was likely to stay the course on interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,852.27 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,852.30. * Gold pared some dollar strength-driven losses on Wednesday after notes from the Fed's meet suggested the central bank would stick to hiking interest rates by 50 basis points in June and July to combat inflation they agreed had become a key threat to the economy's performance. * Wall Street ended higher as investors were heartened by the fact that Fed policymakers unanimously felt the U.S. economy was very strong as they grappled with reining in inflation without triggering a recession. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index edged lower, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, and limiting losses. * European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gained key allies for her plan to raise rates out of negative territory this summer, even as one of her own board members on Wednesday expressed some scepticism about the policy path ahead. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 1,069.81 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,068.07 tonnes in the prior day. * Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $21.91 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6% to $948.93, and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,011.96. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Capital Expenditure Q1 1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q1 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm weekly 1230 US Retail Sales MM Mar (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy