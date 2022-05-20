Cancer drug developer Zymeworks rejects All Blue Capital's $773 mln bid

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, while the won traded flat after the central bank hiked rates in a widely expected move. The benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.87 points, or 0.72%, to 2,636.09 as of 0118 GMT. ** Dip buying continued just as on the Wall Street overnight, while the central bank's rate hike, already anticipated and in line with consensus, did not have much impact, said Samsung Securities analyst Seo Jung-hun. ** The Bank of Korea hiked interest rates for a second consecutive meeting to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs, and further raised its projections for prices to rise to their highest since 2008. ** Focus is now on the central bank Governor Rhee Chang-yong's press conference starting at 0210 GMT. ** The U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of May 3-4 policy meeting showed on Wednesday that all participants backed a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.45%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.46%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.82%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 43.3 billion won ($34.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted little changed at 1,264.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 105.60. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 2.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.203%. ($1 = 1,264.8300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO