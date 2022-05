The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of vandalism in the county. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that sometime during the night of Friday, May 20th or early morning hours of Saturday, May 21st, various mailboxes in the northeast area of Lake County were smashed. As of Monday afternoon, Walburg said that they have had about ten mailbox vandalisms reported. He said the area appears to be from 457th Avenue and 233rd Street north and east to 223rd Street to the county line.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO