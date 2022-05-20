ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 2-week high as China eases lending rate

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2777 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.1% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across curve TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in more than two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as Chinese authorities moved to cushion the impact of an economic slowdown, with the currency on track to snap a weekly losing streak. Stock markets globally rebounded after China cut a key lending benchmark to support its economy. Worries about slowing growth and high inflation have weighed on markets in recent weeks. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie is particularly sensitive to the global economic outlook. U.S. crude prices rose 0.1% to $112.34 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2790 to the greenback, or 78.19 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest since May 5 at 1.2777. For the week, it was on track to advance 0.9%, after declining for seven straight weeks. It follows domestic data on Wednesday showing that annual inflation rate rose faster than expected in April, raising pressure on the Bank of Canada to tighten policy quickly. The central bank is likely to be among the first of the major central banks to lift interest rates to a more normal setting even as worries persist about record-high levels of household debt. Its next policy decision is due on June 1. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the bond market set to close early ahead of the Victoria Day holiday on Monday. The 10-year dipped about half a basis point to 2.875%, after touching on Thursday its lowest intraday level in nearly three weeks at 2.830%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian stocks rise after Fed minutes; China growth woes hit currencies

* Sentiment in equity markets remains fragile * BoK hikes interest rates by 25 bps to 1.75% * Markets in Indonesia closed for public holiday By Harish Sridharan May 26 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks in Asia eked out gains on Thursday on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause policy tightening later in the year, while regional currencies took a hit from concerns over slowing growth in China. Shares in Singapore led the region's markets higher with a gain of 0.8%, while stocks in Taiwan and India lost 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, and were the biggest losers. Minutes from the Fed's meeting this month showed the faith that the policymakers have in the strength of the U.S. economy, helping lift the mood on Wall Street overnight. But the sentiment was more cautious in Asia which faces risks of capital outflows due to interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame decades-high inflation. The region's currencies were broadly lower, with the Chinese yuan weakening the most with a 0.7% slide as investors digested comments from Premier Li Keqiang's at a rare nationwide meeting. "The extent to which global equity markets absorb and even embrace tighter monetary policy outside the U.S. depends mainly on how quickly China's economy pulls out of its funk," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. Li said China's economic indicators have weakened sharply since March, adding the economic difficulties in some aspects were even bigger than in 2020 when the economy was first hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. "Li's warning on Chinese growth exerted downward pressures on yields and the yuan, with negative sentiment spilling over to AXJs (Asia ex-Japan)," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at Maybank. China's 10-year benchmark yield fell to 2.747%, its lowest since Feb. 10, while the Indian rupee, the Philippine peso, Thailand's baht all weakened. In South Korea, the won and stocks were slightly weaker after the central bank delivered back-to-back interest rate hikes and forecast further aggressive increases to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs. The Bank of Korea also upgraded its inflation forecast to 4.5% for this year, the highest since 2008 and more than double the bank's 2% target amid a surge in commodity prices. Markets in Indonesia were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Taiwanese dollar hits lowest since May 5 ** Singapore's industrial production for April up 6.2% y-o-y Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.05 -9.56 -0.27 -7.60 China -0.65 -5.69 0.43 -14.25 India -0.11 -4.23 -0.65 -8.26 Malaysia -0.14 -5.34 0.13 -1.92 Philippines -0.08 -2.78 0.32 -7.08 S.Korea -0.19 -6.17 -0.18 -12.26 Singapore -0.09 -1.96 0.80 2.60 Taiwan +0.21 -6.12 -0.84 -12.35 Thailand -0.09 -2.61 0.41 -1.56 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Canadian Dollar#Chinese#The Bank Of Canada
Reuters

Explainer: U.S. Treasury pushes Russia towards default: What next?

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia edged closer to a historic debt default on Wednesday after the United States decided against extending a key license that had allowed Moscow to keep paying bondholders despite the sanctions imposed on it for attacking Ukraine. The license expired at 12:01 am ET (0401...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Russian Intelligence Officers -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on six people it described as Russian military intelligence officers who had conducted cyber attacks affecting critical U.S. infrastructure. The six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate...
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 23 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Beijing extends work-from-home 'requirement' for millions. The Chinese capital extended its work-from-home requirement for many of its 22 million residents to stem a COVID-19 outbreak, while Shanghai deployed more testing and curbs to hold on to its hard-won "zero COVID" status after two months of lockdown.
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 26 (Reuters) - North Korean state media said more than 105,500 new people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but reported no new deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Dollar steady near one-month low as Fed minutes contain few surprises

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday, hovering above a one-month low, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises, with most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings. The dollar index , which...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy