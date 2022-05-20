CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 2-week high as China eases lending rate

* Sentiment in equity markets remains fragile * BoK hikes interest rates by 25 bps to 1.75% * Markets in Indonesia closed for public holiday By Harish Sridharan May 26 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks in Asia eked out gains on Thursday on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause policy tightening later in the year, while regional currencies took a hit from concerns over slowing growth in China. Shares in Singapore led the region's markets higher with a gain of 0.8%, while stocks in Taiwan and India lost 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, and were the biggest losers. Minutes from the Fed's meeting this month showed the faith that the policymakers have in the strength of the U.S. economy, helping lift the mood on Wall Street overnight. But the sentiment was more cautious in Asia which faces risks of capital outflows due to interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame decades-high inflation. The region's currencies were broadly lower, with the Chinese yuan weakening the most with a 0.7% slide as investors digested comments from Premier Li Keqiang's at a rare nationwide meeting. "The extent to which global equity markets absorb and even embrace tighter monetary policy outside the U.S. depends mainly on how quickly China's economy pulls out of its funk," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. Li said China's economic indicators have weakened sharply since March, adding the economic difficulties in some aspects were even bigger than in 2020 when the economy was first hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. "Li's warning on Chinese growth exerted downward pressures on yields and the yuan, with negative sentiment spilling over to AXJs (Asia ex-Japan)," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at Maybank. China's 10-year benchmark yield fell to 2.747%, its lowest since Feb. 10, while the Indian rupee, the Philippine peso, Thailand's baht all weakened. In South Korea, the won and stocks were slightly weaker after the central bank delivered back-to-back interest rate hikes and forecast further aggressive increases to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs. The Bank of Korea also upgraded its inflation forecast to 4.5% for this year, the highest since 2008 and more than double the bank's 2% target amid a surge in commodity prices. Markets in Indonesia were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Taiwanese dollar hits lowest since May 5 ** Singapore's industrial production for April up 6.2% y-o-y Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.05 -9.56 -0.27 -7.60 China -0.65 -5.69 0.43 -14.25 India -0.11 -4.23 -0.65 -8.26 Malaysia -0.14 -5.34 0.13 -1.92 Philippines -0.08 -2.78 0.32 -7.08 S.Korea -0.19 -6.17 -0.18 -12.26 Singapore -0.09 -1.96 0.80 2.60 Taiwan +0.21 -6.12 -0.84 -12.35 Thailand -0.09 -2.61 0.41 -1.56 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO