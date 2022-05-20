New York Mets at Colorado Rockies, picks and predictions

The New York Mets (26-14) open a 3-game road series Friday against the Colorado Rockies (18-19). First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m ET at Coors Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

This is the first matchup of the year between the two teams.

The Mets are coming off a 7-game homestand in which they went 4-3 but they took 3 of 4 games from the St. Louis Cardinals. New York is on a modest 2 game win streak.

The Rockies are in the 7th game of a 9-game homestand. They are 2-4 through the first 6 contests but are coming off a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants Thursday.

Mets at Rockies projected starters

RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. RHP German Marquez

Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA) makes his 8th start. He has a 1.12 WHIP, 1.5 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 through 41 IP.

Took a no-decision in an 8-7 loss with 4 earned runs on 8 hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners Sunday in his last start.

This will be Carrasco’s first career appearance against the Rockies despite being in the league since 2009.

Marquez (1-3, 6.16 ERA) makes his 8th start. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 7.6 K/9 through 38 IP.

Marquez’ first start of the year was a 7-inning gem with 1 earned run on 3 hits, but he has allowed at least 3 earned runs in every start since.

Is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA over 31 innings with 2 complete games in 5 career starts against the Mets.

Mets at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:53 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Mets -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Rockies +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

: Mets -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Rockies +110 (bet $100 to win $110) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Mets -1.5 (+115) | Rockies +1.5 (-140)

: Mets -1.5 (+115) | Rockies +1.5 (-140) Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Mets at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Rockies 6, Mets 5

The Mets are 13-6 on the road this season and have the most road wins in the National League. They are only 1-2 on the road when Carrasco starts.

Carrasco might struggle to adjust to the thin Denver air with no experience at Coors Field. He already has a 6.19 road ERA this season.

The Rockies are 13-9 at home despite having lost 4 of their last 6 games there. Only 2 teams in MLB have more home wins.

This is the scenario I love: the Rockies are almost always the underdog, even though they play well at home. That gives them a lot of positive odds like tonight. Take advantage.

Take the ROCKIES (+110).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The Mets are 22-18 ATS overall and 13-6 ATS on the road. They have, though only covered the spread in 3 of their last 9 games.

The Rockies are 6-3 ATS as home underdogs.

This isn’t as much of a moneymaker as the money line, but the odds are still good. Take the ROCKIES +1.5 (-140).

Five of the 6 games in the Rockies’ current homestand have had double-digit runs. Only Thursday’s game had fewer than 10.

Three of the Mets’ last 5 games have had double-digit runs.

Five of Marquez’ 7 starts have had totals of 10 or more runs.

Take OVER 9.5 (-125).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).