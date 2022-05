Florida continues to see an influx of people moving here from out of state, and for many, they've never been through a hurricane before. "These storms have taught us many lessons. One of the most important is that it's never too early to prepare for the devastating impacts of hurricanes," said Dr. Rick Spinrad, the administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO