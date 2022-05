COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council adopted an ordinance on Monday night on so called exhibition driving in the city. The ordinance prohibits rapid acceleration, squealing, peeling or burning of the tires, fishtailing, racing or running of the engine at a excessive or unusual noise, unnecessary and excessive changing of lanes; and the emission of anything unreasonably loud or unnecessary from the engine or exhaust system of any motor vehicle.

