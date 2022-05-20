No. 3 Seton Hall Prep over Pope John - Boys lacrosse recap

Julie Catrambone never saw this coming. With the West Deptford girls lacrosse team having to replace a large chunk of last year’s roster this spring, the veteran coach thought the Eagles might face some growing pains early on and then gradually show improvement. But going almost a month without a loss and earning a trip to the South Jersey, Group 1 semifinals for the second year in a row is something she never could have predicted.

