Sparta Township, NJ

No. 3 Seton Hall Prep over Pope John - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
 5 days ago
John Zanelli made nine saves as Seton Hall Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, pulled away late for an 11-2 victory over Pope John in Sparta. Matt Wrede had two...

East Brunswick defeats Notre Dame - Baseball recap

Ryan Basham finished 3-for-3 with five RBI, two runs, and was hit by a pitch to lead East Brunswick over Notre Dame 10-4 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (14-11) trailed by one run at the end of the first inning before pulling ahead with five runs in the bottom of the second, including a grand slam from Jack Nelson.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hunterdon Central defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Softball recap

Emily Van Cleef tossed a complete-game five-hitter while allowing two earned runs, three walks, and struck out six as Hunterdon Central defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 6-3 in Bridgewater. Hunterdon Central (19-5) took control early as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Van Cleef also got it done...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
South Jersey Times lacrosse notebook: Streaking West Deptford back in sectional semifinals

Julie Catrambone never saw this coming. With the West Deptford girls lacrosse team having to replace a large chunk of last year’s roster this spring, the veteran coach thought the Eagles might face some growing pains early on and then gradually show improvement. But going almost a month without a loss and earning a trip to the South Jersey, Group 1 semifinals for the second year in a row is something she never could have predicted.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Boys Lacrosse: Bosin leads Glen Rock past Ramsey in North Jersey, Group 1 semifinals

Josh Bosin’s four goals and three assists lifted second-seeded Glen Rock to a 12-8 victory over third-seeded Ramsey in the North Jersey, Group 1 semifinals in Glen Rock. Will Corry had three goals with an assist for Glen Rock (15-3), which plays at top-seeded Mountain Lakes, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the final on Saturday at 10 a.m. Will Consoli scored three goals and Colin Redmond added a goal and two assists.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Vineland over Bishop Eustace - Baseball recap

Nikolas Bancroft had a home run and two RBI as Vineland defeated Bishop Eustace, 7-2, in Vineland. Xavier Cortez had two RBI and a run scored while drawing two walks for Vineland (19-5). David Ortiez went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI and winning pitcher Enzo Descalzi struck out six over four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks.
VINELAND, NJ
