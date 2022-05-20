Hawks Beat Hillcrest in Playoff Opener

Monday night was the home and conference opener for the Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams as they welcomed the West Branch Bears to Kalona and Wellman. In a game that you heard on AM and FM KCII, the Golden Hawk girls started the new era of returning head coach Amy Hartsock-Williams in style, shellacking the Bears 9-0. The Hawks scored an unearned run in the second when Hannah Sellers singled and came home on an error. In the third it was three more with Dakota Mitchell, Brittany Kinsinger and Landry Pacha coming around on an error, an RBI ground out and a pair of wild pitches. Four more scored in the fifth when Mid-Prairie batted all the way around, to make it 8-0 with Gabi Robertson, Kinsinger, Sellers and Madeline Schrader all crossing home plate. Sellers and Schrader provided the RBI hits. In the seventh, Pacha drove in Robertson to finish the scoring. All of the offense was more than enough for Mid-Prairie starter Sydney Knebel who controlled the circle in twirling the three hit complete game shut out of West Branch. She struck out five batters and at one point sat down 10 straight in recording her first career win. The battery-mates Knebel and Sellers talked after the game about the night. Knebel said, “Hannah set up perfectly behind the plate so I knew right where to throw it. Depending on where they were set up we worked inside and outside on the plate. That seemed to work really well.”

