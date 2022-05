ALBANY — When Adolph Wright cast his ballot on Tuesday, he was voting for a candidate he thinks will be more visible in the community. “We needed some changes around here,” he said after casting his vote in the Dougherty County Commission chairman’s race at the Shiloh Baptist Church precinct. “You can’t understand us sitting in an office. You’ve got to come out where people live. You’ve got to come out here.”

