Highland and SK End Season in Round One

The Highland Huskies and Hillcrest Academy Ravens got together in Riverside Tuesday to open the conference slate for 2022 with the Huskies taking a 12-5 victory. Hillcrest touched up Highland ace Chase Schultz in the first inning when Seth Ours smacked one of his three doubles on the night to drive in Phoenix Anderson who had reached on a hit by pitch. The Huskies had three hits through the first two innings against Raven starter Luke Schrock but no runs to show for it until the third. Highland broke through by sending 10 men to the plate and scoring five runs on a pair of two RBI singles from Schultz and Connor Grinstead. Up 5-1, Highland continued to extend the advantage, posting three more in the fourth with Trevor McFarland blasting a solo homer and Kaige Vonnhame an RBI single. The Ravens made one more push to get back in the contest, scoring twice in the top of the fifth on a Josiah Beachy two RBI single to make it 8-3 but Highland kept the highlights coming in the home half with Schultz belting his second homer of the year and McFarland adding an RBI double. Hillcrest would get two more late against reliever Peyton Yeggy when Luke Schrock and Seth Ours connected on RBI doubles.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO