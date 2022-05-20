ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keota, IA

Eagle Baseball Shutout Chargers for First Win

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busy first week of the baseball season continued on Wednesday for Keota with the Eagles snatching their first win with a 3-0 shutout at Chariton. It was...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Eagle Summer Teams Split with Plainsmen in SICL Opener

The South Iowa Cedar League slate started for the Keota summer teams on Monday at Belle Plaine with the conference action ending in a split. The Eagle baseball team continued their strong start to the summer with a 10-3 victory. Leading 2-0 after three, Keota scored seven times in the next two frames to pull away. The offense had six hits and seven free passes with Evan Vittetoe going 2-for-4 with two RBI and Aidan Anderson also brought in a pair of tallies on a triple. Caleb Waterhouse went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Colten Clarahan tossed the win going four innings of scoreless ball giving up three hits and striking out eight. The softball team did not have as good of luck falling in their opener 12-0 in four innings.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Lead Early; Huskies Pull Away Late For Win

The Highland Huskies and Hillcrest Academy Ravens got together in Riverside Tuesday to open the conference slate for 2022 with the Huskies taking a 12-5 victory. Hillcrest touched up Highland ace Chase Schultz in the first inning when Seth Ours smacked one of his three doubles on the night to drive in Phoenix Anderson who had reached on a hit by pitch. The Huskies had three hits through the first two innings against Raven starter Luke Schrock but no runs to show for it until the third. Highland broke through by sending 10 men to the plate and scoring five runs on a pair of two RBI singles from Schultz and Connor Grinstead. Up 5-1, Highland continued to extend the advantage, posting three more in the fourth with Trevor McFarland blasting a solo homer and Kaige Vonnhame an RBI single. The Ravens made one more push to get back in the contest, scoring twice in the top of the fifth on a Josiah Beachy two RBI single to make it 8-3 but Highland kept the highlights coming in the home half with Schultz belting his second homer of the year and McFarland adding an RBI double. Hillcrest would get two more late against reliever Peyton Yeggy when Luke Schrock and Seth Ours connected on RBI doubles.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Baseball Uses Extras To Get By Trojans

After their first loss of the season Monday, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team had a quick turnaround, taking on Class 3A Fairfield Tuesday on the road, and was able to grind an 8-6 win in nine frames. While Mid-Prairie was on the board first with a single run in their first at bat, Fairfield scored four in the home half, and made the Hawks play catch-up. They would do just that with one in the second and three more in the fourth to take their first lead of the night at 5-4. Fairfield answered back with a single run in the home half to tie the game at five through four. Each team got a tally in the sixth, leaving the game tied at six through regulation. Things would stay that way until the ninth when the Hawks broke through against the Fairfield pen with a pair of runs and held on for the win.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Wildcats Start Season With Win Over Ravens

Monday was the season opener for the Columbus Wildcat and Hillcrest Academy Raven softball teams in CJ and Columbus walked away with the 9-3 victory. The Ravens scored in the top of the first to take a brief 1-0 lead, but when the Wildcats got to the plate, they tied it in the bottom half with a single run, then added two more in the second, one more in the third and scored three times in the fourth to open a 7-2 advantage. Hillcrest would get as close as 7-3 down the stretch before a two spot for the ‘Cats in the sixth provided them insurance. Sera Vela went two for four at the plate for Columbus with a run scored. Jocelyn Fulton cracked an inside-the-park homer, with Libby White and Victoria Howell each adding an RBI. White got the start in the circle, tossing four frames, allowing five hits, two runs, walking one and striking out five. Lily Coil threw the last two innings. Columbus improved to 1-0 after the victory, the Ravens fell to 0-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
kciiradio.com

Hawks Split With Bears, Girls Shut Out West Branch, Boys Fall in Pitchers Dual

Monday night was the home and conference opener for the Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams as they welcomed the West Branch Bears to Kalona and Wellman. In a game that you heard on AM and FM KCII, the Golden Hawk girls started the new era of returning head coach Amy Hartsock-Williams in style, shellacking the Bears 9-0. The Hawks scored an unearned run in the second when Hannah Sellers singled and came home on an error. In the third it was three more with Dakota Mitchell, Brittany Kinsinger and Landry Pacha coming around on an error, an RBI ground out and a pair of wild pitches. Four more scored in the fifth when Mid-Prairie batted all the way around, to make it 8-0 with Gabi Robertson, Kinsinger, Sellers and Madeline Schrader all crossing home plate. Sellers and Schrader provided the RBI hits. In the seventh, Pacha drove in Robertson to finish the scoring. All of the offense was more than enough for Mid-Prairie starter Sydney Knebel who controlled the circle in twirling the three hit complete game shut out of West Branch. She struck out five batters and at one point sat down 10 straight in recording her first career win. The battery-mates Knebel and Sellers talked after the game about the night. Knebel said, “Hannah set up perfectly behind the plate so I knew right where to throw it. Depending on where they were set up we worked inside and outside on the plate. That seemed to work really well.”
WEST BRANCH, IA
kciiradio.com

Clarahan’s Help Eagle Baseball Dominate Sabers

It was a successful close to the first week of the regular season for the Keota baseball team on Monday when they left no doubt against Twin Cedars winning on the road 10-0. The Eagle bats kept the pressure on all night by scoring twice in the first, three times in the second, once in the third, and four more in the fifth to snatch the mercy-run win after five innings. The offense had seven hits and eight walks with Colten Clarahan going 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored. Caden Clarahan was plated three times and picked up two knocks with one RBI. Colten Clarahan managed the win on the hill retiring all 12 batters he faced including 11 via strikeout in only 50 pitches.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawk Baseball and Softball Host Bears in Home Openers; Girls Season Opener

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams are home for the first time on the young season Monday when they welcome the West Branch Bears to Wellman and Kalona. The Mid-Prairie baseball team is 1-0 on the year after a 4-3 win in Muscatine over the Class 4A Muskies Tuesday. The Hawks were led in the game by Brock Harland with a pair of hits and two RBI. Collin Miller recorded the win on the hill going three innings in his start and Cain Brown recorded a six out save. The Golden Hawks are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the first poll of the season from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The West Branch Bears are on the diamond for the first time this year. They were 5-26 a season ago. They hit .250 as a team, scoring just under four runs per game. On the mound they posted a 6.13 team ERA and.310 opponent batting average against. They return their top five hitters by the numbers led by Lucas Pierce with a team best .382 average to go along with 18RBI and 13 runs scored. Pierce was also the ERA leader last year at 1.06 in 33 innings with a 2-1 record, giving up 21 hits and striking out 54. The Golden Hawks swept the doubleheader between these two last year by 9-7 and 13-3 scores and have won 12 of the last 15 in the series.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Girls Soccer Bounced in Second Round

A trip to face No. 9 Solon was in store for the Washington girls’ soccer team on Tuesday in a class 1A regional semifinal and it was the home Spartans that emerged victorious in a 4-0 score. The Solon defense has been highly touted all year only giving up...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Meets Conference Rival in Monday’s Substate Semifinal

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys soccer team will meet an old nemesis on the tournament trail tonight when they travel to the Muscatine Soccer Complex for the Class 1A substate semifinals against No. 13 West Liberty. Mid-Prairie is 11-3 on the year, fresh off of a 1-0 rivalry win in the opening round over Hillcrest Academy with the winning goal coming from Owen Trimpe while Justice Jones and the Golden Hawks turned in the shut out on the defensive side. On the year, the Hawks have outscored their opponents 69-13 including nine defensive shut outs. Individual leaders include Jack Pennington with 14 goals while Gunnar Gingerich and Alex Bean each have 11. Trimpe has a team best 10 assists. In goal, Justice Jones has worked 900 minutes, saving 52 shots and giving up 13 goals for an 80% save percentage.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Boys Golf, Ravens’ Rempel Tee Off for State Monday

A pair of KCII area schools will be represented this week at the 2022 Iowa High School Boys State Golf Meet in Ames with the first 18 of 36 holes being played today. The Demon boys will compete in class 3A at Veenker Memorial Golf Course. They clinched their first state bid since 2018 last week when they placed second by two strokes at districts in Shellsburg. Roman Roth finished fourth at Wildcat Golf Course with a 79 and the sophomore has led the orange and black all year with a 73 average. Isaac Vetter, Grant Sobaski, Teague Mayer, Luke Beenblossom, and John Prochaska will also hit the links for a Demon team that averages 350. They will be joined by nine other teams including ADM, Gilbert, Knoxville, MOC-Floyd Valley, Newton, Pella, Solon, Spencer, and Webster City.
AMES, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington 10th, Ravens’ Rempel 17th After Day One at Boys State Golf

The first 18 of 36 holes at the Iowa High School Boys State Golf Meet in Ames took place on Monday with a pair of area schools teeing off. Washington finds themselves in 10th out of 10 teams in class 3A at the halfway point with a first round score of 95 over par 383 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course. Gilbert has a 12 stroke lead on Solon at the top of the standings with a plus 26 round of 314. The Demons were plus 39 after nine holes, but had a plus 56 on the back nine. Roman Roth finds himself in a tie for 20th out of 68 competitors with an 84 (+12). Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock has a five stroke cushion for first with a three under par tally of 69. Other Demon scores include Luke Beenblossom 95, John Prochaska 102, Grant Sobaski 102, Teague Mayer 103, and Isaac Vetter 104. Hillcrest Academy’s Jace Rempel is playing as an individual at the class 1A meet at Ames Golf and Country Club. The junior is in a tie for 17th out of 56 participants with a plus 20 round of 91. Bennett Berger of Lake Mills is in first with a 76 in the first 18 holes.
AMES, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII Schools Compete in Class 1A State Track Championships

Seven schools from the KCII listening area were part of the action in Class 1A over the weekend at the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships in Des Moines. Top area team finish went to the Columbus Wildcats in 21st place with 12 team points. Scoring events for the Wildcats included Triston Miller third in the high jump clearing 6’4″, Kaden Amigon seventh in the long jump and 200. The 4×800 team of Isaac Acosta, Tyler Humiston, Damian and Freddy Vergara also finished seventh. Other Wildcat events included Amigon ninth in the 100, 15th for the 4×100 team of Jeff Hoback, Miller, Jon Miranda and Amigon, Miller 16th in the 110 hurdles, Hoback 21st in the 100 and Acosta 23rd in the 800.
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Girls Score Fourth Straight State Title; Boys Compete in Des Moines

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls and boys track and field teams turned the blue oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines black and gold last weekend at the 2022 State Championships. The Mid-Prairie girls won their fourth consecutive Class 2A team state title with an overall score of 65 points, beating Van Meter’s 55. The Golden Hawks had four state championship events over the weekend, led by individual gold for Mitzi Evans in the 400 in a time of 56.36 seconds and the 800 in 2:12.56. Danielle Hostetler was the 3000 state champion in 10:27.77 and the Golden Hawk distance medley team of Madeline Schrader, Amara Jones, Mitzi Evans and Danielle Hostetler were the best in 2A at 4:07.96. Other top finishes for the Golden Hawks included state runner-up for Evans in the 200, third for Hostetler in the 1500, fourth for Sydney Yoder in the 3000, fourth for Hostetler in the 800, eighth for Yoder in the 1500. The 4×100 team of Schrader, Alyssa McDowell, Tabitha Evans and Jones were ninth. In field events, Ella Groenewold in the high jump and Maddie Nonnenmann in the discus were both 10th. The 4×200 team of Schrader, Jones, Groenewold and Tabitha Evans was 11th, the shuttle hurdle team of Jones, Nora Pennington, Emily Schlabach and Behla Schmidt was 13th, the sprint medley team of Schrader, McDowell, Groenewold and Mitzi Evans was 14th. Emma Lueck was 21st in the long jump and the 4×800 of Annika Poll, Phoebe Shetler, Greta Sieren and Abby Fleming finished 24th.
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII-Area Golfers at Boys State Golf Tournament

One team and one golfer in the KCII-listening area are competing at the Iowa Boys State Golf Meet Monday and Tuesday. The Washington Demons qualified for the Class 3A state golf tournament for the first time since 2018, finishing as team runners-up at last Monday’s district meet at the Wildcat Golf Course in Vinton. The 3A state meet will be held at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kevin Lee Johnson

67-year-old Kevin Lee Johnson passed away May 19th. A memorial fund has been established for Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington. Donations may be sent to 107 S. 15th Avenue in Washington. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Lucas Owen Vittetoe

Funeral Mass for five month old Lucas Owen Vittetoe will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, May 26th at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. General calling hours will begin at 3p.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with a prayer service at 4:30p.m. Family will be present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Wednesday evening. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A general memorial has been established. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County YMCA Nearing Fund Goal for Indoor Aquatic Center

YMCA of Washington County is making waves in fundraising for their indoor aquatic center project with two grants recently awarded. A $3 million Washington County Riverboat Foundation grant was announced last week for phase two of the new YMCA building on West 5th Street in Washington. The Y also received a $100,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation earlier this month, bringing their funds collected to $5.2 million of the $7.4 million price tag. YMCA of Washington County CEO Amy Schulte is grateful for the continued support from the Riverboat Foundation, as they previously gave $3.5 million for phase one, “The big thing with the YMCA is it has a county-wide impact. In some of the information that we shared with them in our grant application, we have swimmers from seven counties that come to Washington to use our existing pool. So being able to bring a pool that’s twice the size, we’re hoping to increase that impact, exponentially.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

UPDATE: Washington, Kalona Pools Opening Soon

***The Steele Family Aquatic Center was originally scheduled to open May 26th, but has been postponed until May 28th due to weather conditions.***. YMCA of Washington County is ready to dive into summer with opening day this Saturday at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center. Daily hours include open swim...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Marshalltown Man Arrested for Felony Firearm Offense in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a Marshalltown man near Ainsworth on a pair of outstanding warrants from Marshall County. Just after 11p.m. Friday, local authorities arrested Kenneth Ray Dewalt of Marshalltown on charges of dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and false information in acquiring a weapon, both Class D Felonies. Dewalt was released into the custody of Marshall County authorities and released on his own recognisance.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

