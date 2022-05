FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Have you seen this man? Flint police are on the lookout for 59-year-old Glenn Miller Cosey. Police say Cosey was last seen on Tuesday, May 3, on E. Dayton. He’s described as 5′ 10″ weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Police say he also has a tattoo on his left arm.

FLINT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO