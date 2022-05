CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer is the perfect time for you and your family to learn how to swim. This ensures safety at local beaches and city pools in the hot weather. The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is offering swim lessons to help develop this important life skill for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the summer. There will be certified instructors that will incorporate age-appropriate techniques and methods to make it fun for children.

