WEAT FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The EDC tournament opened up on Tuesday and it had the #8 seed Valley City Hi-Liners on the road to take on the #1 seed West Fargo Packers. Coming into this one the Packers went a perfect 10-0 in EDC play during the season. Someone forgot to tell the Hi-Liners they had no business in winning this game because Valley City came in focused and ready to go as they upset West Fargo in West Fargo and win 8-3. In the pregame show Hi-Liners coach Seth Soderholm said he wanted to see his team punch first with their offense, something the Packers did last week in Valley City. Hi-Liners certainly came out swinging as they get three hits in the first inning including an RBI single from Joe Cummings to take a 1-0 lead. Wet Fargo would fight back in the second and score a pair of runs of their own to take a 2-1 lead after 1. But then the game turned. Valley City would get 6 runs in the top of the 2nd inning and blow the game open. Ethan Miller would provide and RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. Then with runners on, Gavin Gerhardt would hit a 2-RBI double to put the Hi-Liners ahead 4-2. Valley City wouldn’t stop there. They would get a Broden Muske RBI single to go up 5-2. Adam Bitz wanted to get in on the fun as he would drive in a pair of his own with a 2-RBI single giving the Hi-Liners the 7-2 lead after 2.

