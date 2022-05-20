The Physical Fight Is Long Over; The Court Fight Is Still On for St. Thomas Moore

Wisconsin’s Midwest League teams started the week on completely opposite ends of the spectrum. The Beloit Sky Carp picked up a 2-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts. Beloit scored the winning run on a sac fly from Bennett Hostetler in the bottom of the sixth. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Timber...
Charles R. Vallejo Jr., 68, Manitowoc, Possession of Methamphetamine on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Provide DNA sample; 6) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) pay court costs.
Manitowoc Lincoln has qualified 6 players for Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Boys Tennis Meet at Oshkosh North. Yesterday at the Division-1 Sub-Sectional in Watertown, Ships singles players Logan Anderson & Justin Liska moved on, along with the #1 and 2 doubles combinations of Ayden Knuth & Cohen Newberg and Rudy Hartlaub & Sam Meyer.
The Athletic Department at Roncalli Catholic Schools recently received a pair of donations. Vue’s Thai Restaurant in Manitowoc decided that, in celebration of their third year in business, they would donate 10% of their sales between May 2nd and 6th to a local organization. The Roncalli Athletic Association was...
Manitowoc Lincoln fell to host Watertown 11 to 1 Tuesday night in the WIAA Division-1 Regional Girls Softball Tournament. Karenna Sorenson and Lizzy Stuebs shared the pitching duties for the Ships, who ended their season at 9-and-14. Steubs went 1 for 2 at the plate with a triple and the...
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders, with opponents arguing the policy amounts to a secret experiment on children and supporters countering that the guidance protects student privacy.
Kiel Middle School was the target of a bomb threat yesterday morning. According to Police Chief Dave Funkhouser, the Kiel Police Department received an email reporting that bombs had been placed at the school. The threat also made reference to the story we reported on a couple weeks ago, where...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kittrick Jeffries got into the cannabis industry around 7-years ago after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s in the process of bringing his first dispensary to Rapid City. “I was born and raised here in Rapid City. I graduated from Stevens...
An unidentified teenage girl is dead in Milwaukee after drowning in Lake Michigan. The 16-year-old girl was found floating in the lake Monday afternoon. The Milwaukee Fire responded and pulled her from the water, then transported her to a local hospital. No additional details have been released.
Jerold C. Christel, age 86, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, WI, surrounded by family. He was born August 28, 1935 in Valders, son of the late Victor and Alverta (Matznick) Christel. Jerry was one of the many great grandchildren of William F. Christel of Valders. In the large family lineage, Jerry was the oldest & only son of Victor, Victor was the oldest son of Isidore, and Isidore was the oldest son of William F. Christel. Jerry graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, class of 1953. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1954-1958, eventually spending many hours working in the Manitowoc Lighthouse on duty. He then began selling insurance and securities at the Wojta Insurance Agency. Retiring from the Insurance Center of Manitowoc in 1998 due to medical reasons.
The DATCP has named their 75th Alice in Dairyland. Taylor Schaefer of Franksville was selected from a group of six women and will now serve as the agricultural ambassador throughout the state. Schaefer was born and raised on a beef and crop farm and served as a youth leader in...
Manitowoc Lincoln track and field athletes competed Monday at the WIAA Division-1 Regional at Neenah. In total, the Ships advance to the Sectional at West Bend in 22 events, thanks to a top-4 finish. Regional champions included Mason Gates in the 1600 and 3200 meters, Marlon Stewart in the high...
With just over 100 days until the kickoff of the 2022 University of Wisconsin Badger football season, the university announced the statewide “Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt.”. Starting Thursday, officially 100 days from kickoff, 100 mini Badger football helmets with prizes inside will be placed at...
Road construction across Wisconsin will be halted during Memorial Day weekend. While crews will be off the roads for the weekend, lanes will still be closed in places where construction is paused. Major construction that’s on hold includes parts of Highway 29, the Beltline in Madison, I-39/Highway 51 in Central...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
Margaret Edith Ruzek, 86, died peacefully in her home on Monday, May 16, 2022. Margie was born to Christian and Elizabeth Krug on January 16, 1936 in Manitowoc. She was the youngest of three daughters and grew up on a small farm on Nagel Avenue in Manitowoc. In 1954 Margie...
Barbara Ann Wagner, 73, of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. She was born on February 20, 1949 in Manitowoc to Evelyn F. Hammerberg. Barbara grew up and attended school in Manitowoc. She later worked as a welder at Manitowoc Cranes and as a painter at Hamilton. Barbara enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching the birds, loved being outside hunting and fishing, and loved bargain hunting while out shopping.
Simply put, it was not a good night for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. They were trounced off the field by the Cedar Rapids Kernels 13-2. The home team scored early and often, picking up three runs in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th innings, while also adding two in the 4th.
Manitowoc Lutheran captured its’ second consecutive WIAA Regional Girls Track & Field title last night at Hilbert, while also qualifying in 17 events for Thursday’s Sectional. Brooklyn Luebke is a regional champion in both the 1600 and 3200 meters. Lancer teammates MonRaye Ermis and Emily Marohn took first...
