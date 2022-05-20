The Physical Fight Is Long Over; The Court Fight Is Still On for St. Thomas Moore

Jerold C. Christel, age 86, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, WI, surrounded by family. He was born August 28, 1935 in Valders, son of the late Victor and Alverta (Matznick) Christel. Jerry was one of the many great grandchildren of William F. Christel of Valders. In the large family lineage, Jerry was the oldest & only son of Victor, Victor was the oldest son of Isidore, and Isidore was the oldest son of William F. Christel. Jerry graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, class of 1953. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1954-1958, eventually spending many hours working in the Manitowoc Lighthouse on duty. He then began selling insurance and securities at the Wojta Insurance Agency. Retiring from the Insurance Center of Manitowoc in 1998 due to medical reasons.

