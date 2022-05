A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a controversial “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation or what was discussed.Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted the Liberal Democrats to raise fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch-up”.The revelation that the meeting took place has also triggered an embarrassing clash between Downing Street and Ms Gray’s team, which is furious at the suggestion that she asked for it.But Mr Zahawi insisted he did not know who called the meeting, while declining to...

