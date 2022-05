TRENTON — While the Trenton High School softball program has rarely been about wins and losses, when a victory does come its way it’s perhaps sweeter than anywhere else. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise there was unbridled joy at Trenton on Tuesday afternoon when the Tornadoes avoided another winless year by beating Willlingboro, 13-3, on the last day of the season.

