ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Juan Carlos met by cheering crowd and political embarrassment on return to Spain

By Pedro Nunes
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPzqj_0fkkoCpM00
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos arrives at Sanxenxo Sailing Club to take part in a sailing regatta in Sanxenxo, Spain May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

SANXENXO, Spain, May 20 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Spaniards on Friday cheered their former king, Juan Carlos, on his first public appearance in his country in more than two years after investigations in Spain and Switzerland over alleged fraud were dropped.

Returning from exile in Abu Dhabi, a frail and visibly moved Juan Carlos, walking with a cane and leaning on an aide's arm, approached the crowd outside the yacht club in Sanxenxo, a resort in northern Spain, to greet them and wave at them.

"Long live the king," the crowd cheered.

Juan Carlos came from Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening to participate in a regatta on his sailboat El Bribon, The Rascal in Spanish, his long-time friend Pedro Campos told state broadcaster TVE.

Once revered for his role in the country's transition to democracy, the popularity of the former king fell drastically after a series of scandals which prompted his abdication in favour of his son Felipe in 2014.

The former monarch left Spain for Abu Dhabi in August 2020. He now keeps his permanent residence in the Gulf state but said in March he would visit Spain frequently after the prosecutors dropped their investigations due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitation.

The return of the former king has embarrassed the left-wing coalition government where junior Podemos party is at odds with the dominant Socialists.

"The government is respectful of the former king's decisions. It's a personal decision," the government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Friday.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, from Podemos, said Juan Carlos should explain his role in the allegations that were subject to investigation to citizens.

Juan Carlos's trip is due to end on Monday in Madrid, where he will see his son Felipe but he will not stay at the official royal residence.

He will fly back to Abu Dhabi but will return to Sanxenxo to attend another regatta in June, the town's mayor told reporters on Friday.

Additional reporting and writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stunning in silver! Queen Letizia of Spain dazzles in a metallic lace gown as she joins King Felipe in welcoming the Emir of Qatar and his wife to a state dinner at Madrid's Royal Palace

Queen Letizia of Spain put on a glamorous display as she and King Felipe hosted a lavish gala dinner in honour of the Qatari royal state visit. The royal couple received Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Spain#Sanxenxo#Spaniards#Tve#Podemos Party#Socialists
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Religion

The world’s great religions face a series of challenges unlike any they have seen in the past. According to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Composition by Country, 2010-2050 report, for instance, 30% of the U.S. population is religiously unaffiliated. The report also notes that “Christians are projected to decline from 78% of the U.S. population […]
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in World History

The history of war goes back thousands of years. Some of the earliest known wars were fought in Egypt and Sumer around 3000 B.C. The so-called Warring States Period in China (476-221 B.C.) unified that country. Alexander the Great conquered empires through a series of battles around 330 B.C. While some of these early wars […]
POLITICS
Phys.org

World's tallest building engulfed as Mideast sandstorms hit UAE

The world's tallest building disappeared behind a grey layer of dust on Wednesday as sandstorms that have swept the Middle East hit the United Arab Emirates, prompting weather and traffic warnings. The 828-metre (2,716 ft, 6ins) Burj Khalifa, which towers over Dubai and is usually visible across the busy financial...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy