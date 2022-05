ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The town of Atlantic Beach has made their final decision on the design for a new boardwalk on the beach. Mayor Trace Cooper said the city has decided to move forth with KUTONOTUK out of Charlottesville, VA. Cooper said the next steps include raising money for the boardwalk project, and breaking ground for the first phase.

