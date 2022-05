As we get closer to Memorial Day weekend, Pennsylvania State Police say that they will be on the lookout for those driving while intoxicated. In a news release issued on Tuesday, troopers say that there will be a visible effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on state roads. Over Memorial Day weekend, state police will perform sobriety checkpoints. Also, for the rest of the month, state police will conduct roving patrols and mobile enforcement details. Motorists are reminded to drive sober, and if your celebrations include drinking, you are asked to designate a driver, and to conduct themselves responsibly and appropriate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO