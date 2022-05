Foldable phones are no longer the engineering marvel they once were because the novelty has worn off. Although they are a long way off from replacing conventional phones, a lot of progress has been made since their arrival in 2019. Despite being amongst the first companies to release a consumer-ready bendable phone, Samsung still apparently hasn't found a way to make a creaseless display, so buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have to tolerate the issue.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 HOURS AGO