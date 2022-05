MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bethany was arrested on Tuesday after robbing a bank and threatening to stab another man with a needle, police said. Milford police responded to Webster Bank at 100 Broad St. on a report of a robbery. After an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Yorkshaitis of Bethany. Yorkshaitis was accused of threatening to stab a male with an infected needle if he did not give him the money he withdrew from the ATM.

BETHANY, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO