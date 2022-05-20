ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

Weather service expects hard freeze Friday night, snow still possible

By Hunter Arterburn
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY - While the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne has lowered snow expectations across the Sidney area Friday night, one thing is for certain: it's going to be a cold start to the weekend. The weather...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

