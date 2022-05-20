ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2 men dead; SFPD officers involved in shooting during aggravated assault call

KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men died Thursday in the Dogpatch neighborhood after San Francisco...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police arrest man after women violently assaulted, strangled

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a 28-year-old man who is allegedly responsible for three violent assaults on women that happened within 10 hours. Deandre Johnson of Oakland is suspected of assaulting three women of age 28, 18, and 75, in various parts of San Francisco from May 7 in the afternoon to May 8 midnight, police said in a statement on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police search for man after recovering firearm at scene

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun. Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large. Police asked the public to avoid the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Off-duty Oakland officer shoots suspect, leading to school lockdown

OAKLAND, Calif. - An off-duty Oakland police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect in West Oakland on Wednesday, which led to the lockdown of a nearby elementary school on the last day of class. The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. near 35th and Market streets, a day after the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her. Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded in Sonoma County shooting with state parole officers

One man underwent emergency surgery after a shooting with California parole officers in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, the county sheriff's office said. Few details have been revealed, but the wounded man is in critical condition after the surgery, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office. It appears to police that...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver detained after CHP officer injured in hit-and-run

BERKELEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a patrol car and an officer. Police say the driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate Highway 80 near the University Avenue exit in Berkeley and hit the patrol car on Tuesday about 1 a.m. That's...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire at People's Park leads police to discover violent assault

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal police said they are investigating a fire and violent assault in Berkeley Tuesday morning. Police said they received reports of a fire at People's Park around 7:03 a.m. and when they arrived they discovered an aggravated assault had also occurred. As they asked the public to...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD respond to broad daylight shooting near Mission District playground, no arrests

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday responded to a shooting on 21st and Folsom streets in the city's Mission District. Police said they responded to the scene near Jose Cornado Playground at 3:52 p.m. where they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Pair arrested in Stockton homicide

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 12, 2022, Stockton police detectives arrested Elias Ripoyla, 21, Ivan Tongco, 19, and a 17-year-old male juvenile in connection to the February 12, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old male in the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two people injured in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gunfire erupted in broad daylight in Oakland on Tuesday, leaving two people injured, police said. The city's ShotSpotter detection system alerted officers of the gunfire shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland, not far from the Allendale Recreation Center. :...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal. Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say. Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over. On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins. The crash remains under investigation.  
MODESTO, CA

