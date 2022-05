CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Council members from the city of Canton voted to amend the curfew as the summer months approach. The Canton mayor’s office said council members approved an ordinance during Monday’s meeting that amends the citywide curfew to between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week, for anyone under the age of 18 years old out alone.

CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO