NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you can rope cattle at a rodeo why not try your hand at roping in a fish? The US Army Corpse of Engineers announce the Kid's Fishing Rodeo to take place Saturday, June 11 at Roaring River Park in Gainsboro, TN. Thankfully kids won't have to catch their own lunch as food will be provided. Fishing poles available on a first-come-first-served basis.

