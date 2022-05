LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving a bus that was transporting special needs children across Marion County, according to officials. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the wreck at U.S. Highway 441 and Sunset Harbor Rd. in Summerfield on Tuesday afternoon. MCFR said one of their crews was heading back to the station from a different call when they came upon the scene three minutes after it happened.

