The march of world number one Novak Djokovic continues in Paris. The Serbian tennis player beat Slovak Alex Molcan in three sets with the result of 6-2 6-3 7-6, getting the 3rd round of the Roland Garros 2022. After a complicated start to the season and after being ousted from the Australian Open, the Serbian tennis player is more energized than ever and is ready to repeat last year's victory, a victory that would allow him to reach eternal rival Rafael Nadal with 21 titles in the Grand Slam career.

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO