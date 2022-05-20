Man Shot Twice in City of Erie

An investigation into an assault on West Third Street in Jamestown early Monday morning led to an arrest. Jamestown Police say an investigation into the incident shortly after 2 am determined that 45-year-old Grant Monroe allegedly shot a victim multiple times in a face using a paintball gun containing hardened projectiles. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua with serious injuries to his face. Officers were able to locate Monroe a short time later. He was transported to the City Jail on charges of 1st-degree assault and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO