Authorities are investigating possible animal neglect at a farm about 15 miles northwest of New Hampton. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of alleged animal neglect shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at 1660 130th Street, Alta Vista. Deputies responded to the address, owned by Dianne Williams, met with Derek Burton, who lives at the address, and an investigation was conducted over the next four days.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO