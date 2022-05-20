ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers Desperately Need Smith to Crack Down on Deflating Goals

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Mike Smith’s three years with the Edmonton Oilers have been turbulent would be a major understatement. At times, the 40-year-old has games that make it seem as though the game has passed him, while at other times, he is capable of stretches that make him appear to be the...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 6-3 Loss to Avalanche in Game 4

The St. Louis Blues laid down and lost Game 4 to the Colorado Avalanche, dropping both home games in the series. It was a disappointing effort for a team that needed to respond after an ugly Game 3. The uphill battle continues for the Blues in this series with their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Rebuild: Contend or Continue Tear Down?

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves at a crossroad. They seem to be emerging from their rebuild with a competitive roster, but are not yet a playoff team. With that in mind, we’ll conduct some scenario planning and examine the pros and cons of two...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche: 2022 Round 2, Game 4 Preview

The St. Louis Blues will attempt to even their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at the Enterprise Center. On Saturday, the Blues fell 5-2 to their Central Division rivals and suffered a series-ending injury on both teams. 2 Storylines: Blues. Binnington Sidelined Rest of Series. The...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Have 3 Good Center Targets for the 2022 Offseason

After an early playoff exit, the Boston Bruins are due to make some changes to their roster. One area that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney should focus on is the center position. They, of course, lost David Krejci last summer, and Patrice Bergeron has not committed to playing the 2022-23 season. Luckily for the Bruins, this year’s free agent class has some very intriguing centers. Here are three who the Bruins should consider targeting if they each hit the open market.
The Hockey Writers

Should the Montreal Canadiens Trade for the Second Overall Pick?

With the Montreal Canadiens hosting the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and holding the first overall pick, they should be poised to launch their rebuild with a key asset in whoever they select. The debate over whether they should select Shane Wright or Juraj Slafkovsky rages on, however, if they can...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

3 Free-Agent Goalies Who Should Be On Pittsburgh Penguins’ Radar

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has his plate full at the moment as the long-time executive has a number of major decisions looming for the franchise this offseason. It has already been a busy one for the Penguins GM and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. While contract extensions for Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are just two of the orders of business, so too is finding some goaltending depth for next season. We saw the desire to stand pat in the crease at this season’s trade deadline and quite frankly that didn’t work at all. The Penguins need more depth behind starter Tristan Jarry, so let’s take a look at three free agents who could help in that regard.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Scheifele, Krejci, Cassidy & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, many have suggested Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets may be an option to trade for if Patrice Bergeron does indeed retire. Meanwhile, the Bruins organization is continuing to leave the door open for a potential David Krejci return. In other news, Bruce Cassidy is very much on the hot seat after Cam Neely said the team needs to make some changes moving forward. Last, but not least, Brad Marchand had some fun on Twitter recently, firing back at a blogger who suggested the team may be wise to consider moving him this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Face Big Questions This Offseason

Following their Game 7 loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 14, the 2022 offseason for the Boston Bruins began. There are several questions surrounding the future of the Black and Gold, mainly centered around their roster make-up for the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 3 Biggest Needs at the 2022 NHL Draft

Entering the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings are in a pretty good spot. They are widely considered to have one of the top prospect pools throughout the NHL, including here at THW where their prospect pool ranked second back in January. They have a top-tier prospect in all three areas of the ice (offense, defense and goaltending) as well as several other quality prospects. The Red Wings are also in a place in their team development where they can afford their prospects time to grow and develop into the players they were drafted to become. While they haven’t had a winning season in six years, the future looks bright.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

5 Capitals Targets with 20th-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

It’s been a while since the Washington Capitals approached the draft with such trepidation in their step. In the aftermath of another disappointing first-round playoff exit, the organization’s front office must hit on their early picks or risk extinguishing any hope of winning another Stanley Cup in the Alex Ovechkin era.
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning & The Battle of Florida

This Weekly Lost & Found edition is going to be set within one series. It’s the lone series that is heading into an elimination game as the only potential sweep. We’ll be heading to the Sunshine State and taking a look at the Battle of Florida. Winless in the series, the Florida Panthers are absolutely “lost” in the swamps this week, while the Tampa Bay Lightning, are now on a five-game winning streak since they lost Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Hunt, Poolman & Richardson

With the conclusion of the NHL regular season for the Vancouver Canucks, they’ll take some time in the offseason and get ready for the 2022-23 campaign. But as we look back on this past year, we’ll dive in at some of the players and their year-end grades. For today, we’ll focus on: Brad Hunt, Tucker Poolman and Brad Richardson.
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Kreider & Zibanejad Coming Through in Postseason

While the New York Rangers do not have a captain, alternate captains Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have delivered in the playoffs. They have been New York’s best forwards this postseason and after leading the Blueshirts past the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the playoffs, the duo helped spark a Game 3 victory in New York’s second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers

Comparing Current Flames to their 1991 Counterparts

There are a lot of similarities between the 1990-91 Calgary Flames and the team’s current iteration, chiefly, that they both have had to come up against the provincial rival Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs. It remains to be seen if the Flames will have a better fate this year than they did 30 years prior, but in the spirit of one of hockey’s greatest rivalries currently going back and forth once again, it seems fitting to take a look back at a past era, and compare some of the players from that original Battle of Alberta squad to the players who are currently filling their skates.
The Hockey Writers

Ducks 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Max Comtois

After failing to make the postseason for the fourth straight season, the Anaheim Ducks are officially in offseason mode. With the 2021-22 season in the rearview mirror, we can look back at some of the individual seasons that Ducks’ players had and how they fit moving forward. Max Comtois...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

2 Maple Leafs Not Expected to Accept “Home-Town Discount”

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas continues to work through the beginning of the offseason, and quite frankly, he’s off to a hot start. He was able to secure veteran defenseman Mark Giordano for two more seasons at a fantastic $800,000 average annual value. The former Norris Trophy winner is a Toronto, ON native and was happy to accept less money to stay close to family and friends. The way Giordano’s extension played out has caught the attention of many across the hockey world. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed via 32 Thoughts podcast said the Leafs were willing to pay $1 million per season. Meanwhile, Giordano called back and said he’ll take less instead and offered to sign for $800,000. If only it was always this easy.
The Hockey Writers

Wild 2021-22 Player Report Card: Matt Boldy

The majority of the Minnesota Wild’s second line has received their final season grades with the exception of rookie Matt Boldy. He joined the team in January when they were down a number of players and remained on the roster throughout the rest of the season. He played a little over half of the Wild’s regular-season games finishing up with 47 games played.
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting Bruins’ 5 Bold 2021-22 Preseason Predictions

With the 2021-22 season coming to a close for the Boston Bruins, it’s time to look back at five bold preseason predictions I made for the Black and Gold and see how I fared. When we checked in at the midway point of the season, things were not going well and it appears that despite Boston getting into the playoffs, some of the predictions ended up being a struggle this season.
The Hockey Writers

2021-22 Kraken Report Cards: Soucy, Dunn, Borgen

We are back with another edition of the Seattle Kraken Report Cards. We’ll be looking at a trio of defensemen who, barring a trade or buyout, will be part of the organization for next season. This group is composed of a player who few would’ve expected to lead defensemen in goals, a player who some thought needed to have a bounce-back year, and one who some didn’t even have penciled in for a roster spot to start the season.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ D-men Liljegren & Sandin Are Ripe for Offer Sheets

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs, like a lot of the top teams in the NHL, have a salary-cap problem. According to Capfriendly.com, the team has about $7 million in salary-cap space and they still have a number of players to attempt to re-sign if they want to keep this group together.
