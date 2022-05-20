Oilers Desperately Need Smith to Crack Down on Deflating Goals

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas continues to work through the beginning of the offseason, and quite frankly, he’s off to a hot start. He was able to secure veteran defenseman Mark Giordano for two more seasons at a fantastic $800,000 average annual value. The former Norris Trophy winner is a Toronto, ON native and was happy to accept less money to stay close to family and friends. The way Giordano’s extension played out has caught the attention of many across the hockey world. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed via 32 Thoughts podcast said the Leafs were willing to pay $1 million per season. Meanwhile, Giordano called back and said he’ll take less instead and offered to sign for $800,000. If only it was always this easy.
