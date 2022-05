Bones of an unknown origin were found in the marsh area of Fort Hill in Eastham, Massachusetts, according to police. The Eastham Police Department, and Law Enforcement Rangers from the National Park Service responded to a report that bones were found near the shoreline of the marsh on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. It was not immediately apparent as to what type of bones were found.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO