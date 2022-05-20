ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

Farmers Feeding the Flock field planted

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBURG, IN — On Sunday, May 15, a 25-acre soybean field provided by Shirk Family Farms was planted as part of “Farmers Feeding the Flock.” This is the fifth year for this popular and most successful fundraiser to help the Greensburg Community Bread of Life best meet the needs of those...

wrbiradio.com

Business
WRBI Radio

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95, Dillsboro

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95 of Dillsboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Maryland. Catherine was born on Monday, August 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Braun) Vierling. Catherine married her loving husband Earl W. Scholle on June 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1992. Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dillsboro. She retired after 30 years working for Procter and Gamble on the Crest and Gleem line. She was a former member of the Procter and Gamble (Ivory Dale) Alumni, the 50 Plus Club in Dillsboro, and the Lutheran Woman’s League at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, taking cruises, and luncheons on Tuesdays with her friends, (Martha Wainscott, Edith Russell, Eleanor Peter, and many other friends). Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
WRBI Radio

Local sorority awards scholarship, announces return of popular event

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recently awarded a scholarship to Batesville High School senior Courtney Chambers. She is the daughter of Denise and Steve Chambers of Batesville and plans to attend Purdue University in the fall and pursue a degree in Nursing. Each...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WRBI Radio

Mervin Ahrens, 92, Batesville

Mervin A. Ahrens, 92, of Batesville passed away at 5:45am, Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. He was born near Batesville on September 16, 1929 the son of August and Arietta Kramer Ahrens. He was married to Marjorie Meyer on July 25, 1953 and his wife of 68 years survives. Other survivors include one son David (Brenda) Ahrens of Batesville; three daughters Melinda Ahrens of Bright, Cindy (Jim) Simon of Osgood, and Susanne (Dustin) Prewitt of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ervin, sisters Gertrude Linville, Betty Siebert, and Wilma Meyer; granddaughter Chelsa Simon, and his great-grandson Chase Aaron Carroll. Mervin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was one of the most loyal, genuine, caring, and hardworking man that God ever put on this Earth. Mr. Ahrens was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from May 22, 1951 through April 30, 1953. For service to his country Mervin received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. In civilian life Mervin was a lifelong farmer and his farm was recently recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Award. He had also worked as a part time carpenter, was employed with the Union Furniture factory in Batesville, and also drove for the Dunbar & Bultman dairy in Osgood. Mervin was a life member of the Adams Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11am at the Adams Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Booster officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles and from 10am until time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio

Sr. Jane McConnell OSF

Sr. Jane McConnell, formerly Sr. Jessica, age 75 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died on May 23, 2022 at the convent. Born on April 3, 1947 in Princeton, Indiana, she was the second of five children born to Jessie (Nee: Yeager) and William McConnell Sr. Jane...
WRBI Radio

JCD Band to march in 500 Festival Parade

OSGOOD, IN — A marching band from Ripley County will perform in this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The Jac-Cen-Del High School Marching Band, Flag Corp, and Dance Team are among 14 such groups from across the country that will perform in the parade on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, Milan

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, of Milan passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Milan. Chad was born on Tuesday, January 24, 1984 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Jeffery and Melissa (Carter) Dick. Chad married Holly Braun on June 20, 2018. He was a former employee of Wood-Mizer in Batesville. Chad enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and Pez with his son Kaden, going ginseng hunting, and shooting guns. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
WRBI Radio

Pauline Tichenor, 83

Pauline Tichenor, 83, of Greensburg passed away on May 24, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1938 in Betsey, Kentucky the daughter of James and Ora Black Meadows. On December 8, 1956, she married Lewis Tichenor in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2003. Pauline worked at Delta Faucet.
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Several area girls tracksters qualify for state meet

At the IHSAA Girls Track and Field Regional hosted by Franklin Community Tuesday, East Central had an impressive third place finish with 60 points trailing champion Center Grove with 116.5 and runner up Columbus North with 68. The following area athletes finished among the top three in their respective events...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings and Results through Wednesday

Here are the IHSAA 2022 Softball Sectional pairings and results involving area teams through Wednesday, May 25. Coverage schools are in bold. All dates and times have been confirmed by the host schools. 4A-14 at Bloomington North (6 teams) G1: Columbus North 10, East Central 1. G2: Shelbyville 6, Bloomington...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Two arrests made in Rising Sun stolen vehicle case

— Several agencies played a part in the arrest of two people following a multi-county police chase. It all began when a 2016 Buick passenger car was stolen from a gas station and convenience store in Rising Sun Tuesday around 3:43 pm. Aurora Police officers spotted the vehicle a few...
RISING SUN, IN
WRBI Radio

Nationwide alert issued for missing Versailles teen

VERSAILLES, IN — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for 15-year-old Cheyenne Wood, who is missing from Versailles. She was last seen Monday, May 16. Wood is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, 5 foot 5, and 130...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Eight BHS graduating seniors awarded 2022 BCEF scholarships

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships to Batesville High School (BHS) graduates. These scholarship awards totaled $29,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Traffic stop for lack of vehicle registration leads to drug arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, IN — A traffic stop in Liberty late Tuesday night that was prompted by a missing license plate led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man. A Trooper at the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post was patrolling in the area of Main and Pierce streets in Liberty when he stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not having a plate displayed on the rear of the truck.
LIBERTY, IN

