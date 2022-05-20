Washington County K9 trials will decide the top dog in crime fighting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After weeks of sitting in a Multnomah County Courtroom, attorneys in the Nancy Crampton-Brophy trial presented their closing statements to the jury. Brophy, 71, sat attentively in court as she heard arguments from prosecutors and her lawyers. Each side painted two different pictures of Brophy. The defense wanted the jury to take away that she was a loving wife to her husband Dan who was looking forward to retirement. The prosecution, on the other hand, described her as a thoughtful killer with a detailed plan to kill Dan. Lead prosecutor, Shawn Overstreet, took the stand for three hours breaking down all the evidence presented during the trial.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO