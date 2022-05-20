ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Washington County K9 trials will decide the top dog in crime fighting

By FOX 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - When it comes to taking a bite out of crime, which local...

SW Washington man charged in fentanyl death of Portland teenager

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Southwest Washington man has been indicted for the fentanyl overdose death of a Portland teen. Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, 24, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, resulting in death; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
PORTLAND, OR
Hostage situation on MAX train in NE Portland ‘resolved,’ PPB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a hostage situation on a NE Portland MAX train has been resolved. First units from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the 9200 block of NE Cascades Parkway just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 36 units followed shortly after to the Mount Hood MAX Station.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Family of Daniel Brophy says justice has been served

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several weeks of trial came to an end Wednesday with a 12 person jury finding 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy of shooting and killing her husband in 2018. Nancy stood emotionless as a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge read her the jury’s verdict. More than a day...
PORTLAND, OR
Police: No suspects after shooting leaves one dead in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a Wednesday evening shooting in Gresham, according to officers. The shooting happened in the Rockwood neighborhood near Southeast Yamhill Street and Southeast 190th Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to a Gresham P.D. spokesperson. Officers arriving at the East Park...
GRESHAM, OR
Woman found ‘severely assaulted’ in parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said car wash workers found a woman Monday morning in their parking lot in Southeast Portland who had been severely assaulted. The car wash opens at 7:30 a.m., and workers found the woman badly beaten as they were getting ready to open up for the day.
PORTLAND, OR
2-alarm fire in Hazel Dell destroys several businesses

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire in Hazel Dell destroyed a building housing several business early Wednesday morning, including a carpet and flooring company. The Clark County Fire responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control by 5 a.m.
HAZEL DELL, WA
16-year-old Oregon City student dies after two-car crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A teenager who died in an Oregon City crash has been identified as a 16-year-old Oregon City High School student. Three others were injured in the two-car crash near Canby on Friday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Friday, deputies responded...
OREGON CITY, OR
Protestors gather outside Clackamas County elections office

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Elections workers in Clackamas County worked over the weekend, still processing tens of thousands of uncounted ballots from the May 17 Primary Election. Outside the elections office, a group of people gathered on Monday to demand transparency. “With this many ballots in question, this is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Detroit Lake hoping for busy holiday weekend, two years after wildfires

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the Memorial Day weekend approaching, the area around Detroit Lake devastated by wildfires is gradually rebuilding and welcoming visitors. Wildfire tore through Detroit, which is east of Salem, in the fall of 2020, destroying homes and businesses when the Beachie Creek and Lion’s Head fires merged in the center of town.
DETROIT, OR
Public Safety
Visitors react to new Gorge parking permit requirements

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you plan on visiting The Gorge this summer, you’ll have to buy a permit. Beginning Tuesday, permits will be required to visit the Waterfall Corridor on the Historic Columbia River Highway. Permits will be required between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park and there...
PORTLAND, OR
Jury finds Nancy Crampton-Brophy guilty in the murder of her husband

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Four years after Daniel Brophy was shot and killed at the Oregon Culinary Institute, a jury has decided that his wife, romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, pulled the trigger. Brophy will be sentenced on June 13 at 9 a.m. Seven weeks of trial ended with an hour...
PORTLAND, OR
Crampton-Brophy trial reaches its final chapter

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After weeks of sitting in a Multnomah County Courtroom, attorneys in the Nancy Crampton-Brophy trial presented their closing statements to the jury. Brophy, 71, sat attentively in court as she heard arguments from prosecutors and her lawyers. Each side painted two different pictures of Brophy. The defense wanted the jury to take away that she was a loving wife to her husband Dan who was looking forward to retirement. The prosecution, on the other hand, described her as a thoughtful killer with a detailed plan to kill Dan. Lead prosecutor, Shawn Overstreet, took the stand for three hours breaking down all the evidence presented during the trial.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Cool Memorial Day weekend ahead, but not all wet

The big holiday weekend is approaching quickly! Last year was the 2nd warmest Memorial Day Weekend on record in Portland. That sure isn’t happening this year!. We have seen some warmer weather lately which has been nice. I’ve been able to work in the yard and garden sans mud. But May is still running (so far) the coolest since 2011.
PORTLAND, OR
Dinolandia, a cartoon dinosaur museum opens in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There is a new spot where you can enjoy some prehistoric fun in Downtown Portland. Joe stopped by to get a preview of this dino-sized art exhibit featuring cartoon Dinosaurs. Dinolandia will be open from May 31 until September 10 everyday except Monday. You can get...
PORTLAND, OR
1 in 7 new moms suffer from postpartum depression

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We know May means mother’s day, a time to celebrate moms, but it’s also Maternal Mental Health Awareness month, a time to check on mom’s and make sure they’re okay. That’s because one in seven women suffer from postpartum depression after bringing...
PORTLAND, OR
New patisserie Champagne Poetry is open for business in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new patisserie has popped up on Hawthorne in Southeast Portland and it’s mixing French and Asian flavors! The shop not only serves amazing desserts, but also puts a new twist on a breakfast staple. Ayo Elise went over to Champagne Poetry to find out how they make their signature soufflé pancakes.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Public School approves 2022-2023 budget

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last month, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero proposed a budget of $1.87 billion for the 2022-23 school year. Tuesday night, Portland Public Schools approved the proposal for $1.89 billion. Though enrollment is expected to decline, Guerrero says expenses continue to soar because of labor costs. A big concern...
PORTLAND, OR

