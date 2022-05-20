Missouri Attorney General sues six St. Louis-area school districts over mask mandates

The man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare may be headed back to Missouri soon. Alexzander Green was arrested in Atchison, Kansas, last week. On Monday, a Boone County Circuit Court judge ordered his extradition to Missouri. Green is charged with making a terrorist threat,...
Inmates in Missouri will no longer be able to receive mail in paper form. The Missouri Department of Corrections says staring July 1, it will no longer accept personal postal mail at correctional facilities. All mail must be addressed to a mail center in Florida to be sorted and distributed digitally to offenders.
A trial is rescheduled for a Moberly woman accused of murdering a Jefferson City man in Columbia. 30-year-old Angelica Benitez had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin today. But on Monday, a Boone County judge reset the trial for August 2. Benitez is charged with second-degree murder, armed...
Two juveniles are identified as being behind vandalism at the Missouri State Fairgrounds that caused thousands of dollars in damages. Sedalia Police say they were notified Monday morning that someone had vandalized the Grandstand concession area of the fairgrounds sometime over the weekend. The damage estimate was around $3,000. Officers...
A Columbia man’s murder trial is moved to western Missouri. Curtis Lewis, 38, had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. But instead the judge granted his request for a change of venue, moving the trial to Johnson County. Lewis is accused of fatally shooting Tershawn Kitchen in...
Sheena Greitens’ attorney claims recently requested phone records dispute her ex-husband’s conspiracy claims concerning an on-going custody battle. In March, an affidavit was released in which Sheena accused Eric Greitens of physical abuse. He countered by saying she was trying to sabotage his campaign for U.S. Senate. He later subpoenaed her phone records to prove his allegations, and accused her of leaking the affidavit to the press.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services unveils a plan to eliminate hepatitis C among residents. The department announced the formation of the Missouri Hepatitis C Eliminating Planning Committee last week, along with its plan, Show Me the Cure. The committee hopes to increase prevention of new infections, provide universal testing, and improve the healthcare outcomes of people living with hepatitis C through policy developments and advocacy efforts.
Charges are dismissed against a Columbia man accused of causing serious injuries to his infant daughter. Jonathan Holder was arrested in 2018 after calling 911 to report his two-month-old daughter was having difficulty breathing. At the time, medical staff determined the girl was suffering from numerous brain bleeds in various stages of healing, some of which had occurred just prior to Holder calling 911. Holder was charged with abusing a child, resulting in serious physical injury.
A new trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of murder last spring at the Lake of the Ozarks. On Tuesday, a Camden County judge scheduled Chad Brewer for a trial to begin January 9. He’s charged with first-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The body of a missing western Missouri man is located in Saline County. Gary Fletcher, 61, of Waverley, was reported missing on Monday. His vehicle was found a short time later near the Missouri River in the Grand Pass area, about 13 miles northwest of Marshall. Saline County Sheriff Cindi...
A Columbia man, who engaged in a standoff with police at an apartment complex earlier this year, is sentenced. John Calvert, 60, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, on Monday. Calvert was sentenced to seven years in prison for each felony charge and 120 days in jail for the misdemeanor. The judge recommended that Calvert complete a shock incarceration program, if he’s deemed eligible. In exchange for his plea, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dropped.
A Jefferson City man is sentence to probation in connection with a pair of burglaries in Cole County. Jordan Willis, 24, pleaded guilty to felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing and two counts of receiving stolen property Thursday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 120 days in jail, with credit for time served. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to seven years in jail.
You could own a piece of history, pulled right off the state Capitol building. The Missouri State Capitol Commission plans to auction off stone salvaged from the Missouri State Capitol exterior repair project next month. The renovation project began in 2015 and wrapped up early last year. About five percent...
Murder charges are now filed against a Moniteau County man, more than one year after he allegedly sold a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. Court records state the death happened in January of 2021 at a home on Nelson Drive. The victim had reached out to Travis Jaegers, 37, of California, wanting to purchase narcotics. Her cause of death was later determined to be Fentanyl toxicity.
A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy escapes the death penalty for murdering his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. The St. Charles County prosecutor says Marvin Rice, 55, was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison. Rice was previously convicted of murdering Annette Durham and Steven Strotkamp in 2011. He’d originally...
A Franklin County man is killed in a hit-and-run crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Meyer Jr.,54, of Villa Ridge, was riding his motorcycle on the outer Road of I-55 near Arnold Friday evening. The patrol says that when Meyer slowed down, he was hit from behind by a truck driven by Holly Smith, 50, of Arnold, who then fled the scene.
A Cooper County man accused of a hit and run with involving a child waives his right to a jury trial. It was Monday when Treyvon Korte, 21, of Boonville, opted for a bench trial scheduled for June 1. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries.
Drivers may experience delays on Highway 50 over the Osage River just east of Jefferson City this week. MoDOT workers will close one westbound lane of the highway and reduce the speed limit through the area today through Friday. Work will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Crews...
A Fulton man is sentenced to prison for a shooting that injured a family member. Jerren Harris, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault earlier this month. He was sentenced to four years in prison plus 120 days in jail for the domestic assault charge. The judge recommended that Harris complete a substance abuse program before being considered for release.
Law enforcement officers across the state will be cracking down on drivers and passengers who aren’t wearing their seatbelts. The Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 23 to June 5. Officers will be taking a no-excused approach to seat belt enforcement, writing tickets both day and night.
