Saint Louis, MO

Missouri Attorney General sues six St. Louis-area school districts over mask mandates

By Randy Mitchell
 5 days ago

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files a lawsuit against six St. Louis area school districts for reinstating mask mandates. Schmitt announced Thursday that he is suing the...

kjluradio.com

Offenders at Missouri prisons will no longer receive personal paper mail

Inmates in Missouri will no longer be able to receive mail in paper form. The Missouri Department of Corrections says staring July 1, it will no longer accept personal postal mail at correctional facilities. All mail must be addressed to a mail center in Florida to be sorted and distributed digitally to offenders.
MISSOURI STATE
Fatal Columbia nightclub shooting trial moved to Johnson County

A Columbia man’s murder trial is moved to western Missouri. Curtis Lewis, 38, had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. But instead the judge granted his request for a change of venue, moving the trial to Johnson County. Lewis is accused of fatally shooting Tershawn Kitchen in...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Sheena Greitens' attorney says phone records prove she was not conspiring against her husband

Sheena Greitens’ attorney claims recently requested phone records dispute her ex-husband’s conspiracy claims concerning an on-going custody battle. In March, an affidavit was released in which Sheena accused Eric Greitens of physical abuse. He countered by saying she was trying to sabotage his campaign for U.S. Senate. He later subpoenaed her phone records to prove his allegations, and accused her of leaking the affidavit to the press.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri health officials unveil plan to eliminate Hepatitis C

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services unveils a plan to eliminate hepatitis C among residents. The department announced the formation of the Missouri Hepatitis C Eliminating Planning Committee last week, along with its plan, Show Me the Cure. The committee hopes to increase prevention of new infections, provide universal testing, and improve the healthcare outcomes of people living with hepatitis C through policy developments and advocacy efforts.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia man no longer charged with causing serious injuries to his infant daughter

Charges are dismissed against a Columbia man accused of causing serious injuries to his infant daughter. Jonathan Holder was arrested in 2018 after calling 911 to report his two-month-old daughter was having difficulty breathing. At the time, medical staff determined the girl was suffering from numerous brain bleeds in various stages of healing, some of which had occurred just prior to Holder calling 911. Holder was charged with abusing a child, resulting in serious physical injury.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia man who engaged in standoff with police sentenced to prison

A Columbia man, who engaged in a standoff with police at an apartment complex earlier this year, is sentenced. John Calvert, 60, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, on Monday. Calvert was sentenced to seven years in prison for each felony charge and 120 days in jail for the misdemeanor. The judge recommended that Calvert complete a shock incarceration program, if he’s deemed eligible. In exchange for his plea, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dropped.
COLUMBIA, MO
Jefferson City man sentenced to probation for pair of Cole County burglaries

A Jefferson City man is sentence to probation in connection with a pair of burglaries in Cole County. Jordan Willis, 24, pleaded guilty to felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing and two counts of receiving stolen property Thursday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 120 days in jail, with credit for time served. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to seven years in jail.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Stone from Capitol building renovation project to be auctioned off

You could own a piece of history, pulled right off the state Capitol building. The Missouri State Capitol Commission plans to auction off stone salvaged from the Missouri State Capitol exterior repair project next month. The renovation project began in 2015 and wrapped up early last year. About five percent...
MISSOURI STATE
Moniteau County man charged with murder for supplying fatal dose of Fentanyl to Jefferson City woman

Murder charges are now filed against a Moniteau County man, more than one year after he allegedly sold a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. Court records state the death happened in January of 2021 at a home on Nelson Drive. The victim had reached out to Travis Jaegers, 37, of California, wanting to purchase narcotics. Her cause of death was later determined to be Fentanyl toxicity.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Former Dent County sheriff's deputy gets life for double murder

A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy escapes the death penalty for murdering his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. The St. Charles County prosecutor says Marvin Rice, 55, was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison. Rice was previously convicted of murdering Annette Durham and Steven Strotkamp in 2011. He’d originally...
DENT COUNTY, MO
Franklin County motoryclist seriously injured in hit and run crash in eastern Missouri

A Franklin County man is killed in a hit-and-run crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Meyer Jr.,54, of Villa Ridge, was riding his motorcycle on the outer Road of I-55 near Arnold Friday evening. The patrol says that when Meyer slowed down, he was hit from behind by a truck driven by Holly Smith, 50, of Arnold, who then fled the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Fulton man sentenced to prison for shooting family member

A Fulton man is sentenced to prison for a shooting that injured a family member. Jerren Harris, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault earlier this month. He was sentenced to four years in prison plus 120 days in jail for the domestic assault charge. The judge recommended that Harris complete a substance abuse program before being considered for release.
FULTON, MO
Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off today

Law enforcement officers across the state will be cracking down on drivers and passengers who aren’t wearing their seatbelts. The Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 23 to June 5. Officers will be taking a no-excused approach to seat belt enforcement, writing tickets both day and night.
MISSOURI STATE

