Missouri Attorney General sues six St. Louis-area school districts over mask mandates

A Columbia man, who engaged in a standoff with police at an apartment complex earlier this year, is sentenced. John Calvert, 60, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, on Monday. Calvert was sentenced to seven years in prison for each felony charge and 120 days in jail for the misdemeanor. The judge recommended that Calvert complete a shock incarceration program, if he’s deemed eligible. In exchange for his plea, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dropped.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO