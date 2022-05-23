ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is monkeypox and should you be worried?

By Nicola Davis Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNhaD_0fkkhTlW00
Mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Photograph: AP

With monkeypox being detected in countries from the US to Australia and France to the UK, we take a look at the situation and whether it is cause for concern.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral infection typically found in central and western Africa. Cases, usually small clusters or isolated infections, are sometimes diagnosed in other countries, including the UK where the first case was recorded in 2018 in an individual thought to have contracted the virus in Nigeria.

There are two forms of monkeypox, a milder west African strain and a more severe central African, or Congo strain. In Australia and the UK at least, it is thought the recently diagnosed individuals have the west African strain, although not all countries have released such information.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and chills, as well as other features such as exhaustion.

“A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals,” the UKHSA says. “The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.”

Most patients recover from monkeypox in a few weeks.

How is it spread?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between humans, and requires close contact. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , it is thought that human-to-human transmission primarily occurs through large respiratory droplets.

“Respiratory droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required,” the CDC says. “Other human-to-human methods of transmission include direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens.”

Where have recent cases been found?

Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in recent weeks in a number of countries where it is not endemic, including the US, Canada, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, with the first cases reported in Germany and Australia on Friday. Suspected cases have been identified in Spain and France .

While some cases have been found in people who have recently travelled to Africa, others have not: of the two Australian cases to date, one was in a man who had recently returned from Europe, while the other was in a man who had recently been to the UK. A case in the US meanwhile appears to be in a man who recently travelled to Canada .

The UK is also experiencing cases of monkeypox, with signs that it is spreading in the community. So far 20 cases have been confirmed, with the first reported on 7 Ma y in a patient who had recently travelled to Nigeria.

Not all of the cases appear to be linked and some have been diagnosed in men who self-identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it was now coordinating with European health officials.

Does this mean monkeypox is sexually transmitted?

Dr Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, says the latest cases may be the first time transmission of monkeypox though sexual contact has been documented, but this has not been confirmed, and in any case it is probably close contact that matters.

“There is no evidence that it is a sexually transmitted virus, such as HIV,” Head says. “It’s more that here the close contact during sexual or intimate activity, including prolonged skin-to-skin contact, may be the key factor during transmission.”

The UKHSA is advising gay and bisexual men, as well as other communities of men who have sex with men, to look out for unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, in particular their genitalia. “Anyone with concerns that they could be infected with monkeypox is advised to make contact with clinics ahead of their visit,” the UKHSA says.

How concerned should we be?

The west African strain of monkeypox is generally a mild infection for most people, but it is important those infected and their contacts are identified. The virus is more of a concern among vulnerable people such as those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant. Experts say the rise in numbers and evidence of community spread are worrying, and that more cases are to be expected as contact tracing by public health teams continues. It is unlikely, however, that there will be very large outbreaks . Head noted that vaccination of close contacts could be used as part of a “ring vaccination” approach.

It emerged on Friday that the UK had bought supplies of a vaccine against smallpox, a related but more severe virus that has been eradicated. According to the World Health Organization , “vaccination against smallpox was demonstrated through several observational studies to be about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox”. The jab may also help to reduce the severity of illness.

Reports suggest the vaccine has already been offered to healthcare workers in the UK, although it is unclear how many have been vaccinated.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Those who have required the vaccine have been offered it.”

Spain has also been rumoured to be looking to buy supplies of the vaccine , and other countries, such as the US, have large stockpiles .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#West African#Central African#Ukhsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston

How often can you be infected with the coronavirus?

The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months. A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy