West Orange Township Council authorize concession agreement for Rock Spring

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Monday, May 30, Glen Ridge will once again observe Memorial Day with a parade, service of remembrance and picnic. Participants are encouraged to go all out in designing costumes and floats. All nonpolitical community groups, decorated bicycles, pets and antique automobiles are encouraged to participate. The parade will assemble at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Baldwin Street at 10:30 a.m., marching at 11 a.m. to the memorial in front of the Ridgewood Avenue School, where the traditional service of remembrance will be held. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the school’s auditorium. Following the service, weather permitting, all residents are invited to the town picnic at the train station for great food and amusements. Ridgewood Avenue will be closed between Woodland and Bloomfield avenues until 2 p.m.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO