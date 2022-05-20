ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

West Orange Township Council authorize concession agreement for Rock Spring

By Amanda Valentovic
essexnewsdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a resolution at its May 10 meeting authorizing a concession agreement between KemperSports and RBG Hospitality Group, allowing the company to provide food and beverage services at the clubhouse at Rock Spring Golf Club. The agreement allows for the sale...

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange boy catches first fish as derby in Orange park

ORANGE, NJ — Jayden Robinson, of East Orange, caught the first fish in the boys category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Monte Irvin Orange Park on Tuesday, May 17. Presenting him with the award are Kahron Smothers, left, and Jackie Matthews, right, from the Essex County Parks Department.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Township raises Haitian flag on steps of West Orange Town Hall

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Community members joined West Orange Councilwoman Tammy Williams, Council President Susan McCartney, Human Relations Commissioner Elizabeth Milhim, keynote speaker Sgt. Nelson Abraham Cyprien, Natacha Clesca-Charlemagne and Councilman Bill Rutherford at a Haitian flag-raising event at West Orange Town Hall on March 19. The ceremony honored...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange youth catches first fish among the girls

ORANGE, NJ — Zoey Doll, second from right, of East Orange, caught the first fish in the girls category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park on Tuesday, May 17. Zoey is joined by her sister, Kaitlynn. Presenting her with the award are Kahron Smothers, left, and Jackie Matthews, right, from the Essex County Parks Department.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Mount Saint Mary Academy Euro Challenge captures win

WATCHUNG, NJ — Kathleen Brennan, math department chairperson at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, announced that the Mount’s Euro Challenge team edged out four other finalists in competition on May 19. Their topic was gender inequality in Germany. The sophomore presenters were Zoe Daly of Piscataway, Victoria...
WATCHUNG, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, NJ
Government
City
West Orange, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

AG’s Office reaches settlements with car dealerships, including in Bloomfield

NEWARK, NJ — As supply chain issues continue to affect prices for new and used vehicles, on May 20, acting Attorney Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced separate settlements totaling nearly $400,000 with three car dealerships for alleged consumer protection violations. The alleged violations included:...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Arts organizations partner to open TV, film complex in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Great Point Studios, a studio investment/management business specializing in film and television infrastructure, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center announced a partnership with global content leader Lionsgate to build a major new production facility in Newark. The facility will be owned and operated by Great Point Studios. As the facility’s long-term anchor tenant, Lionsgate will receive naming rights to the studio. NJPAC will manage public affairs and community relations for the studio and create educational programs and internships for Newark high school and college students.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington youth catches 3 fish at derby

IRVINGTON, NJ — Zanayah Hardiman, of Irvington, caught the most fish in the girls 1-5 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Irvington Park on Wednesday, May 18. She caught three fish. Presenting her with the award are Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante, left, and Jackie Matthews from the Essex County Parks Department, right.
IRVINGTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gross
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange High School hosts ‘Move the Spectrum’ event

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School students and staff enjoyed an exciting array of activities designed to engage their senses at the “Move the Spectrum” event in Suriano Stadium on May 13. “West Orange High School physical education teacher Chuck Mound decided to create the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Weathers siblings win awards at fishing derbies

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Kaila Weathers, of Orange, caught the first fish in the girls category and caught the most fish in the girls 6-10 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Irvington Park on Wednesday, May 18. She caught her first fish at 6:02 p.m. and caught four fish. Presenting her with the award are Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante, left, and Jackie Matthews from the Essex County Parks Department, right.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Celebrating Memorial Day in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Monday, May 30, Glen Ridge will once again observe Memorial Day with a parade, service of remembrance and picnic. Participants are encouraged to go all out in designing costumes and floats. All nonpolitical community groups, decorated bicycles, pets and antique automobiles are encouraged to participate. The parade will assemble at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Baldwin Street at 10:30 a.m., marching at 11 a.m. to the memorial in front of the Ridgewood Avenue School, where the traditional service of remembrance will be held. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the school’s auditorium. Following the service, weather permitting, all residents are invited to the town picnic at the train station for great food and amusements. Ridgewood Avenue will be closed between Woodland and Bloomfield avenues until 2 p.m.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Concession#Kempersports#Rbg Hospitality Group#Rock Spring Golf Club#Rock Spring Country Club
essexnewsdaily.com

Robot Revolution teams place second in world championship

SUMMIT, NJ — Robot Revolution’s middle school team 4610J was a finalist at the VEX Robotics world championship. The team came in second out of 750 teams, won its division, won its last 10 matches in a row, and came within 10 points of winning the world’s largest robotic competition. The eighth-grade students traveled to Dallas, Texas, for the three-day event. The four team members are from Summit, Millburn and Chatham.
SUMMIT, NJ
Gothamist.com

Court finalizes new NY congressional, state Senate maps

A state judge finalized New York's congressional and state Senate district maps early Saturday, putting them in place for the next decade barring any further lawsuits. Carnegie Mellon University fellow Jonathan Cervas, who was tasked with redrawing new district lines after a set of Democrat-drawn maps were overturned, submitted his final maps late Friday night, with Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ordering them into place just after midnight Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS’ Nouseline Georges wins hurdles at county track meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field team gave good efforts at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. On the girls side, sophomore Nouseline Georges won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 6.84...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Harmonica Sunbeam to host June 6 drag show at Vanguard Theater

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Harmonica Sunbeam, who has been delighting audiences at nightclubs, cabarets and fundraising events throughout the United States and abroad for more than 27 years, will host Montclair’s first-ever Pride Drag & Variety Show at Vanguard Theater, 180 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair, on Monday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Vanguard Theater is presenting the event with Out Montclair as part of a week of Pride events.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS track teams boast winners at the Essex County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Makhi Green, Rahim Samuel, Nathaniel Smith and Kourtney Adams took first place in their respective events to lead the West Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS track teams give good efforts at county meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. On the girls side, Alexis Laviola took third place in the high jump at 4...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Joel Scot Naftelberg

A courageous community pillar for many, Joel Scot Naftelberg died Friday, May 13, 2022 at home in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, surrounded by family. Born in Bayside, Queens, Joel was the youngest son of the late Hyman and Frances Naftelberg and spent his formative years in New York City; he graduated from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing communications from Baruch College.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy