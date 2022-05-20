ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hanging scaffold emergency closes several streets near Trump Tower

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police closed several streets near Trump Tower Friday morning due to a scaffold-related emergency, according to the NYPD.

Two window washers got stuck on a scaffolding line on the 47th floor of a building along Fifth Avenue near West 56th Street a few minutes past 8 a.m., police said. There were no reported injuries, and the window washers, who were rescued by ESU and FDNY, refused medical attention.

Because of the incident, Fifth Avenue between 55th and 57th streets and West 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues were closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, police said. Folks were urged to avoid the area.

Video from Citizen App showed an active emergency scene with dozens of police and fire vehicles on the street. A hanging scaffold was spotted on the side of a building and appeared to be leaning in an uneven manner, video showed.

PIX11

NYC Mayor Adams calls for PR campaign to support NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams put down his gun and badge to enter the world of politics, but he’s remained one of the NYPD’s most vocal defenders, repeatedly slamming criticism of the department and calling for more praise of officers.  On Tuesday, in the wake of a massacre at a Texas elementary school […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
