Police in Hudson County said Wednesday they are looking for a man who disappeared while swimming across the Passaic River after he was caught burglarizing a truck. Hector L. Nieves, 33, of Belleville, was dropped off by his wife about 1 a.m. Monday at the L.A. Fitness parking lot on Passaic Avenue, where he allegedly tried to break into a vehicle parked in the lot, according to Kearny police.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO