For the first time in school history, Nashua-Plainfield has won the Class 1A team title at the Girls State Track Championships. The Huskies finished first in the 1A team standings with 59 points, thanks in part to capturing the gold medal in the 800 sprint medley relay won by the tandem of Abby Hyde, Riley Weiss, Mackenzie Foelske and Kadence Huck. Foelske also took third in the 100 meter dash and fourth in the 200, while the NP girls 4-by-400 also took third.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO