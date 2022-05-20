ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $150 AirPods 3, AirTags, NutriBullet, LG OLED TVs, more

By Maren Estrada
 5 days ago

We have just over one week to go until Memorial Day 2022 arrives. That means there are so many impressive daily deals out there right now.

First and foremost, you can get super-popular Esicoo smart plugs for just $4.49 each. They support Alexa, Google Assistant, and smartphone control.

There are also some killer Apple deals available on Friday. Highlights include AirPods 3 for $149.99 and a rare deal that saves you $10 on AirTag 4-packs.

LG OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices, and there are other great TV deals too. You can score a Toshiba 65-inch Fire TV for $449.99 or a 75-inch model for just $749.99 instead of $1,400! Plus, the NutriBullet food processor people flip out about is $27 off right now.

In today’s roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 20, 2022.

5 best deals on Friday, May 20

To get the ball rolling, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

  1. Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility are just $4.49 each today — the lowest price of the year so far!
  2. Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99 today, matching the lowest price ever!
  3. Get a RARE discount on an Apple AirTag 4-Pack — at $89, it’s a new all-time low price!
  4. Save $26 on the awesome NutriBullet food processor that everyone is obsessed with
  5. Two crazy kids toys you NEED to see: TOMZON Flying Nebula Orb Ball for $17.92 (coupon code UAU3Z5Q2, valid through 5/23) and LLMoose LED Hover Balls for $23.97 instead of $40

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥

🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨

🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

This smart HEPA air purifier on Amazon uses UV-C to kill viruses

Since I test new gadgets all the time, I probably appreciate smart Wi-Fi-connected devices more than most people. The amount of convenience afforded by gadgets like robot vacuum cleaners and smart locks is fantastic. On top of that, there are new types of smart devices that hit the market all the time.
Get a Ring Video Doorbell for $52 in this Amazon sale

There are some smart home devices that everyone should have. And when it comes to smart home devices, you should always be on the lookout for Ring doorbell deals. It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re tech-savvy. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even matter if you have no idea what the actual definition of a smart home device is. You’ve still undoubtedly heard of gadgets like Echo speakers and smart plugs.
How to play Fortnite on iPhone for free with GeForce Now

The Epic Games vs. Apple fight is one of the most important legal brawls in the tech space right now. that’s still the case even though we haven’t seen any significant developments in quite a while. The iPhone maker essentially won the first round, which means Epic’s Fortnite game is still unavailable on iOS or macOS. It might be years until Fortnite is allowed back to Apple’s app stores, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait that long to play it. In fact, any iPhone owner can play Fortnite right now for free thanks to GeForce Now.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple’s overhauled iPhone 14 Pro design is breathtaking in this video

With June creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short months away from Apple introducing its 2022 iPhone 14 lineup at a special event in September. While iPhone designs since the iPhone X haven’t changed that drastically, the iPhone 14 is poised to shake things up. According to several credible reports, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will ditch the famed notch entirely.
CELL PHONES
EA in talks with Apple, Amazon, and Disney as it seeks a buyer

Apple buying gaming studio EA might seem like a strange proposition, but it wouldn’t be the craziest deal we’ve seen in recent months. Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. Then, Sony got Bungie for $3.6 billion. Microsoft and Sony are active players in the console gaming business, so the acquisitions are logical developments.
BUSINESS
PlayStation Days of Play sale: Today’s best deals for PS5 and PS4

PS4 and PS5 owners, rejoice. PlayStation kicked off its annual Days of Play spring sales event on Wednesday, May 25th, discounting hundreds of games as well as controllers, accessories, and more. If you were waiting for the right time to give your game library a boost, then you are going to want to check out these deals before they expire.
VIDEO GAMES
How to take a screenshot on Windows

If you’re a Windows user hoping to learn how to take screenshots on your Windows PC, you have come to the right place. In this article, we’ll look at the numerous ways to take screenshots on PC. This list will include methods that come built into your Windows...
SOFTWARE
AirPods Pro 2 to launch in late 2022 without USB-C charging

Apple is widely expected to announce the next-gen AirPods Pro model in the second half of the year. A recent report offered a tentative launch date for the AirPods Pro 2, indicating that Apple might unveil the new wireless earphones at the same time as the iPhone 14 this September. The same report said that Apple tested AirPods Pro 2 models with USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning. But an insider now says that Apple will stick with Lightning for the new AirPods Pro model.
ELECTRONICS
iPhone 14 Pro might finally have an always-on display

After years of rumors that the iPhone would get a 120Hz ProMotion display, it finally became a reality last year. But as with most new technologies or features Apple introduces, the 120Hz ProMotion display was exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro line. Looking ahead, 120Hz ProMotion display technology will likely remain exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, a new rumor suggests that the type of technology underlying the 120Hz ProMotion display may see something of an upgrade.
CELL PHONES
This best-selling Vizio soundbar is down to $55 today on Amazon

Giving your television a big sound upgrade doesn’t have to mean spending big money. It also doesn’t have to mean getting a physically large speaker enclosure that takes up a lot of space. Soundbars have come so far in recent years. In fact, entry-level models from top brands now deliver outstanding audio in affordable, compact enclosures. That’s especially true if you pick up a Vizio soundbar at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Best foldable camera drone deal slashes popular $80 model to $42

Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case with so many trendy products, demand really died down. After a while, it seemed like people were pretty much droned out. Even the best foldable camera drone out there couldn’t tempt people for a period of time a few years ago.
RETAIL
How to see if anyone is secretly logging into your Gmail account

At some point, I started spending far more time in my Gmail account every day than I do in any social media app, the constant influx of messages stacking up at the top of my inbox basically replicating the idea of a News Feed for me (a much more useful one, at that). And, depending on where you work, a Gmail account might be even more essential than that, as it can be a connector to a shared Google calendar or Google Docs arrangement.
INTERNET
Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

