Sandy Birch Road, Georgia-5:59 p.m. Officer Schiavo was sent to a residence on Sandy Birch Road for the report of fraud. The resident said they had been ‘messaged’ by a family member on a social media site and needed money for surgery. The resident added that they had mailed money to the recipient. It was then learned that this was actually a fraudulent account. Officer Schiavo recommended the subject to stop the package before it leaves the state. The resident reached out a few days later and advised they were able to stop the package before it was sent.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO