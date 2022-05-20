ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Wraps An Arm Around Wife Shay Shariatzadeh During Rare Public Outing: Photos

By James Crowley
Image Credit: SplashNews

Date night! John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh had a super sweet evening out together in London on Thursday, May 19. Shay, 33, cozied up to the 45-year-old pro wrestling star in the new photos. John looked extra muscular in a black, v-neck t-shirt, as he greeted and waved to fans. The pair looked totally in love while they headed out after grabbing a bite at the Persian-style restaurant Berenjak in SoHo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDNcy_0fkkd7FV00
John and Shay were all smiles as they left dinner together in London. (SplashNews)

Other than his black t-shirt, John rocked a dark pair of jeans and a nice-looking wristwatch. Shay looked stunning in a light denim jacket and a pair of white and blue tie-dyed jeans. She also sported a pearl necklace and a few other accessories, and she carried a large bag with her. In other photos, John posed for pictures with fans, and the couple held hands as they walked the street after their dinner.

John and Shay have been married since 2020, and they seem like they’re going super strong. John opened up about what his wife will make fun of him for during an appearance on Ellen in January. He said that she tends to make fun of his “size,” but the audience took it as a NSFW answer, and he jokingly chastised the audience as “filthy.” Other than the jokes, he did sweetly say that he’d like to see what it would be like to be his wife for a day. “I often talk with my wife. I would switch places with her, and I would want her to switch places with me,” he later revealed.

While it’s clear that John and Shay are totally in love, it does seem like the pair prefer to keep their relationship a little bit more private. The WWE star deflected a question about their relationship in a 2021 interview with USA Today. “That’s a story you’re going to have to earn the right to hear,” he said at the time.

