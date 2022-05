BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sandy and Lonnie Phillips know more than most about the pain and shock of suddenly losing a loved one in a mass shooting. "I was so distraught I didn't want to take that next breath. ... I didn't want to wake up the next day," Sandy recalled, after the couple's 24-year-old daughter was killed in the Aurora, Colorado, theater shooting 10 years ago.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO