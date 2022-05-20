Police: Peeping Tom arrested for multiple incidents at Academy Sports in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars accused of spying on women in the bathroom at Academy Sports in Aiken.

Aron Salmeri faces several charges include sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say over the last 3 months, he recorded women through the bathroom stalls in the store using his cell phone.

Several women have come forward to press charges.

