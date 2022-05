A busy day at the polls on Tuesday, May 24 across Shelby County and Alabama concluded with several Primary Election winners in statewide races as well as a couple of runoffs. One of the highlights of the night was current Gov. Kay Ivey winning the Republican Primary for Governor outright with no runoff necessary despite a crowded field of eight others vying for the Republican ticket.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO