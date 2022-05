DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will conduct a curfew sweep Friday after receiving complaints of “disruptive” minors at night. Anyone under the age of 18 not with a parent or guardian are not allowed to loiter, loaf, or idle on or about any public street, avenue, alley, park, or other public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except under specific conditions, according to DPD.

DAYTON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO